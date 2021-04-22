ajc logo
Look what’s coming to a Chick-fil-A near you

Life | 28 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The change of seasons heralds a change to Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A’s menu.

Atlanta’s favorite restaurant chain is adding a couple of players to its spring lineup — one temporarily.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Starting Monday, you’ll be able to order Chick-fil-A’s new lemon kale Caesar salad.

“This refreshing salad is served with warm, Grilled Nuggets on a bed of romaine lettuce and kale, garnished with shaved parmesan cheese and fresh lemon wedges,” Chick-fil-A states in its press release. “The entrée, which is made fresh daily, is also served with Lemon Parmesan Panko that adds a delightful crunch as well as a limited time Lemon Caesar Vinaigrette dressing.”

To put her own spin on the traditional Caesar salad, Chick-fil-A chef Christy Cook added kale to complement the romaine base, developed the accompanying vinaigrette, and serves the salad with lemon wedges and a lemon parmesan panko topping.

“We wanted to create a modern version of a Caesar salad with a refreshing twist,” Cook said in the press release. “And we also wanted a salad that would spotlight our warm Grilled Nuggets.”

The new salad is available for a limited time at participating Chick-fil-As, while supplies last.

Credit: Kathryn McCrary

Chick-fil-A is also adding a beverage to the menu, but this addition is permanent.

Also starting Monday, a popular item that was never officially on the menu gets a name a place on the big board. Chick-fil-A Sunjoy is a combination of the restaurant’s lemonade and sweet iced tea.

Chick-fil-A, which began in Hapeville in 1946 as a Truett Cathy’s tiny diner, is now the largest chicken chain and the third largest fast food restaurant chain in the country.

