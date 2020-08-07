Local teens send cards to those feeling lonely amid coronavirus

A group of high school students throughout Atlanta have rallied together in order to spread some joy to people who may be feeling lonely amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The organization has brought together student ambassadors in 22 countries, according to reporting from 11Alive. Among the ambassadors for Cards4Kindness is Jessica Ong.
“It allows everyone to have that really amazing feeling of knowing you are loved and you are supported,” she told 11Alive.
Their goal is simple: send cards and positive messages to seniors citizens. They have also reached out to essential workers with cards and digital messages.
“I think it gave youth a glimpse of what it is like when you are isolated,” Ong told 11Alive. “We realized how important it is to be connected.”
From U.S. cities like Atlanta and San Diego to places around the world, volunteers have sent out more than 1,000 cards.
“It brings a happiness when you help someone,” Ong said. “We can make an impact and make someone’s day.”