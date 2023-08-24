Local man named first Tony Hawk Skatepark Hero

Mike Manion of McDonough gets mistaken for his idol Tony Hawk at least once a week. Ironically, he’s not only Hawk’s doppelganger, tall with blond hair, the two men also share a birthday and a passion for skateboarding. It is that shared passion that led Manion to be named the first Tony Hawk Skatepark Hero on July 20. He will receive $10,000 and will fly to California to meet Hawk in September.

“The contest was advertised online, anyone could enter, and I decided to go for it,” said Manion, 33. “My friends kept encouraging me and supporting me and I kept advancing over the three months the competition was open. I can’t believe all the support I received. A group of us gathered to watch the final countdown online. I was in second place until the last six seconds, then I won. It was amazing.”

The competition raised funds to benefit The Skatepark Project, which has helped underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth since 2002. There were over 60,000 competitors who rallied their communities to cast votes and make donations. Manion garnered the most votes, earning the title of Skatepark Hero, and $768,498.50 was raised for the entire competition.

“The proceeds are going to do great things for the sport and I’m so excited about it,” said Manion. “Lots of new skateparks are going to be built.”

Manion began skateboarding at age 10. He’s self-taught and, like many of his skateboarding friends, has accrued a long list of injuries along the way, including broken ankles and fingers, concussions, and torn ligaments. To quote Hawk, Manion said he’ll keep riding “till the wheels fall off.”

“I love it and always come back to it,” said Manion. “The freedom of skateboarding, the ability to do your own tricks, whatever ideas come to your head, it’s my favorite part. The physical side is great, It keeps me in shape and is better than going to the gym. It’s also led to me some of the nicest people I’ve ever met. The skateboarding community is so kind, always willing to help others. I have a close group of about 10 friends I skate with, and we’ve had great opportunities to travel all over. Every city has famous street skate spots that have been in movies, especially California, so we go there and that’s how you begin to get recognized.”

Manion, who works as an independent contractor in the events industry, is considered an amateur skateboarder and has a handful of companies that sponsor him. His goal is to become a full-time, professional skateboarder and continue growing the game he loves, just as he’s done for the past 20 years.

“Growing up, it was hard to find skateparks,” said Manion. “I’d have to drive an hour to get to an indoor park and, over the years, all the ones I’d visit shut down because overhead was too high, or because a free park would be built, and people chose that instead. I’d love to see more skateparks in communities, more accessible for kids.”

Manion, who skateboards a minimum of three times a week, has worked as a carpenter over the years, helping construct many indoor parks. He frequently assists beginners at skateparks. He enjoys answering questions, sharing tips, modeling tricks. He and his friends occasionally host pop-up contests for the youth in his community, gifting skateboards as prizes.

“It’s what skateboarders do,” said Manion. “We help each other out. We all want to see the sport grow and for people to get on a skateboard and see what’s so great about it. When you’re skateboarding, you can’t focus on anything else but riding. You’re focused on nothing but that moment you’re in. It’s addictive and peaceful. So many people who are stressed or depressed would benefit greatly for skateboarding.”

Manion is over the moon for his trip out west to meet Hawk in person and skateboard at his facility, which is located at his personal residence.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” said Manion. “I have always wanted to meet him, always admired him so much for what he’s done to grow the sport, the opportunities he’s created for skateboarders to be Olympic athletes and to make a living off skateboarding. I can’t wait to thank him face to face.”