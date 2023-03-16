Live event: Unapologetically ATL presents Celebrating Black Culture on March 22

Unapologetically ATL, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newsletter for Black life in Atlanta, will host Celebrating Atlanta’s Black Culture, a happy hour event featuring a timely keynote conversation at The Gathering Spot, on Wednesday, March 22.
This live, in-person event will feature Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, award-winning writer Regina Bradley, and Atlanta Influences Everything co-founder Bem Joiner in a conversation moderated by Unapologetically ATL journalists Ernie Suggs and Nedra Rhone. Managing Editor Leroy Chapman will be the emcee for the evening.
The event will celebrate Atlanta’s Black culture and its influence on the country.
“Atlanta has always been the place that people looked toward to see how Black culture was shaping the nation and the world,” Suggs said. “From the fire of Martin Luther King Jr., to the fire of Outkast, Atlanta has been that place.”
The program is a part of an event series, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Live, designed to engage metro Atlantans on the city’s pressing and most interesting issues. AJC Live will bring together community activists, public officials and thought leaders in conversation with our journalists and subscribers.
During the March 22 event, guests will mingle and experience interactive activities inspired by the pages of the Unapologetically ATL before tuning into the probing keynote discussion. The program is also a chance to meet the co-curators of Unapologetically ATL.
The event is open to the public. Advance registration is required.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
