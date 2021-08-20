Little children made my summer vacation heavenly

Still, I wouldn’t trade the experience for the world, because when I’m around children, I get a preview of heaven.

Growing up in an Italian-American family, I was accustomed to being in a crowd of children during holidays. There was plenty of laughter at the kids’ table with napkins becoming hats and forks turning into impromptu swords. Sure, the biggest cousins tried to exert control over the little ones, but we trusted our parents would rescue us.

Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and don’t hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

I wonder how many harried parents struggle with that statement, especially when the baby is fussy and the toddler is riding the dog around the living room.

I think Christ meant we’re close to the kingdom, when we relate to God in a trusting, childlike way. Saint Catherine of Siena said, “All the way to heaven is heaven, because Jesus said, ‘I am the way.’”

Adults can learn from children, who have precious hearts that are fully open to life. In the Old Testament, we read about the dangers of a different attitude: “If today you hear his voice, harden not your hearts.”

Kids haven’t built walls around their hearts, like adults so often too. Children tend to blurt out the truth, because they’re not devious enough to edit their speech.

They live largely in the present moment, rather than fretting over the future. A child will stop to examine an ant on the sidewalk or pluck a tiny flower, which adults may overlook, because we’re often stuck in our heads.

Kids are also spontaneous, so you might receive a hug when you least expect it — and most need it.

Looking back on the vacation, I’m delighted I spent time with the adults I love dearly. We lounged on the beach, and had barbecues and daily ice cream treats.

But most of all, I cherish my moments in the realm of little children, whom Jesus loved so much. They gave me a lovely respite from the serious adult world — and a tiny glimpse into the kingdom of heaven.

