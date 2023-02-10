X
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Isis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.

The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.

“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”

Isis is looking for her forever home

At seven years old, Isis is a 47-pound pup with a lot of love left to give.

“Isis is a happy pup who is very excited to go outside,” Isis’ adoption page said. “She loves hanging in the yard with her favorite people being cuddly and affectionate. Just give her a yard and a reason to run around. Her eager smile and happy expectant face are reason enough to come meet her yourself.”

Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

