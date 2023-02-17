LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Frisco

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Frisco is looking for his forever home
Frisco is a 71 pounds of pure love, and he doesn’t come with an adoption fee. Could your family use one more member? Frisco’s ready to fill that gap.
“Two-year-old Frisco, the phantom of the opera dog, has the most brilliant golden eyes you will ever find,” the canine’s adoption listing said. “They pierce your soul. His enthusiastic personality is a breath of fresh air because his charisma can suddenly take your mind off whatever may be ailing you. Frisco’s smile lights up a room and his intelligence should not be overlooked. A voice command to sit and he sits, expecting a treat of course but why shouldn’t he. A voice command for paw and his paw springs off the ground like a rocket. Another treat and he is ready for his next command which may just be ‘let’s go,’ which to him means to keep walking.
“He is also enthusiastic and excels when it comes to our mini agility course at the shelter! By looking at him, you may think he has boundless energy, but there is a quiet side to him when he just wants to be next to you and getting petted so appreciative of your time together. This Frisco kid is ready to be a friend of yours and if you have peanut butter, he will make it last a lifetime. Visit Frisco today!”
