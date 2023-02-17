LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Frisco

Frisco is looking for his forever home

Frisco is a 71 pounds of pure love, and he doesn’t come with an adoption fee. Could your family use one more member? Frisco’s ready to fill that gap.

“Two-year-old Frisco, the phantom of the opera dog, has the most brilliant golden eyes you will ever find,” the canine’s adoption listing said. “They pierce your soul. His enthusiastic personality is a breath of fresh air because his charisma can suddenly take your mind off whatever may be ailing you. Frisco’s smile lights up a room and his intelligence should not be overlooked. A voice command to sit and he sits, expecting a treat of course but why shouldn’t he. A voice command for paw and his paw springs off the ground like a rocket. Another treat and he is ready for his next command which may just be ‘let’s go,’ which to him means to keep walking.