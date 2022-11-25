LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Cheerios

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Cheerios is looking for her forever home
Cheerios is six years old, 71 pounds and comes with an $85 adoption fee. The lovable canine is perfect for any adopter with an active lifestyle.
“Gorgeous gal Cheerios yearns for an adopter who will let her best self shine through,” her adoption listing said. “Room to roam in a fenced yard would be the icing on the cake or an active adopter who likes to go for walks since she’s adventurous and loves to explore. This 6-year-old girl has a darling face and soft, russet colored fur and is waiting to give you one of her big smiles! She is housebroken, smart and eager to learn.
“She has a playful personality and can entertain herself (and you!) prancing around with a squeaky toy, or she’ll bring you her rope toy and invite you to play tug! You’ll be smitten! Come meet her today at the Community Animal Center.”
Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.
