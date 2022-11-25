LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Cheerios

“Gorgeous gal Cheerios yearns for an adopter who will let her best self shine through,” her adoption listing said. “Room to roam in a fenced yard would be the icing on the cake or an active adopter who likes to go for walks since she’s adventurous and loves to explore. This 6-year-old girl has a darling face and soft, russet colored fur and is waiting to give you one of her big smiles! She is housebroken, smart and eager to learn.

“She has a playful personality and can entertain herself (and you!) prancing around with a squeaky toy, or she’ll bring you her rope toy and invite you to play tug! You’ll be smitten! Come meet her today at the Community Animal Center.”

