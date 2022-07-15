Lessons from the ‘Parable of the Rich Fool’

It was a common practice at the time to bring issues such as these to a rabbi for deliberation. Instead of addressing the problem, Jesus challenged the man with the true motives behind the request: “Take care, and be on your guard against all covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.”

The master then started telling the story of a rich man preoccupied with growing his crops and estate, having pleasure and happiness, at the expense of everything else. He lived for his possessions and indulgences, disregarding God and others.

In the end, God knew that the man’s days were numbered, and all his striving was in vain: “(God) said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your soul is required of you; and now who will own what you have prepared?’”

I recently remembered the invaluable lesson within this parable while watching the Boylan sister’s latest movie, “The Greatest Inheritance.” In the story, the Dubose clan’s mother hides her last will on the family property before her death. To inherit the family’s fortune, the four estranged Dubose siblings must embark on an odd scavenger hunt to find the will. The child who finds it inherits the entire estate.

The story may sound unlikely, but it indeed served as the perfect background to develop a story filled with rich spiritual content. In the movie, it becomes clear that the deceased mother was a strong believer who raised her children to prioritize God. As they started their careers, however, their priorities changed. Eventually, bitterness, resentment and unforgiveness quickly altered the family dynamic and their relationship with God. The mother’s last attempt at healing her family comes from the grave. The scavenger hunt reveals the siblings’ weaknesses and unresolved animosities, pushing them to remember their roots when God and family came before success and possessions.

While watching the movie, I could not help but think about how money often exposes the truth behind people’s character and priorities. Indeed, many family relationships change when inheritance or other financial issues are involved.

Jesus’ words to the greedy brother echo as a reminder that life is more precious than any possession, and God’s favor is more valuable than precious stones.

“For where your treasure is, there your heart will also be.” Jesus, the gospel of St. Luke.

