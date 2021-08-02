Learn photography tips and tricks at Dahlonega Butterfly Farm

It’s not every day that you can get up close and personal with butterflies. But you can do just that at Dahlonega Butterfly Farm.
And now, the butterfly conservatory just over an hour north of Atlanta is offering the chance to learn the best tips and tricks for photographing their beauty.
The Atlanta School of Photography is hosting the event at the farm on Aug. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“You’ll get to see, learn about and photograph the complete life-cycle of butterflies and their importance as pollinators in our environment. They may even let you ‘catch’ a butterfly in the tropical conservatory so you can observe them up-close. The outside gardens also offer additional opportunities for great photos. This will be a fun and educational experience for all!” the event description read.
Attendees may be required to wear masks indoors. Masks are recommended outdoors if close to others.
Registration is $65 and includes tickets. Registrants will learn about required equipment for photographing butterflies and insects, camera settings for the best results, the best use of depth-of-field and how to photograph in a zoo-like setting.
Larry Winslett, a nature photographer, environmentalist and exhibitor, will lead the workshop.
The Atlanta School of Photography aims to “make photography fun, affordable and accessible to everyone.” It has developed unique teaching methods in an open classroom environment to create an ideal experience.
Dahlonega Butterfly Farm’s mission is to preserve the environment’s biodiversity through understanding nature.
“Our farm will create and sustain a natural habitat for butterflies & native plants to thrive,” it says.
Dahlonega Butterfly Farm photography workshop
10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Cost: $65