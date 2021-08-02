Learn photography tips and tricks at Dahlonega Butterfly Farm

Registration is $65 and includes tickets. Registrants will learn about required equipment for photographing butterflies and insects, camera settings for the best results, the best use of depth-of-field and how to photograph in a zoo-like setting.

Larry Winslett, a nature photographer, environmentalist and exhibitor, will lead the workshop.

The Atlanta School of Photography aims to “make photography fun, affordable and accessible to everyone.” It has developed unique teaching methods in an open classroom environment to create an ideal experience.

Dahlonega Butterfly Farm’s mission is to preserve the environment’s biodiversity through understanding nature.

“Our farm will create and sustain a natural habitat for butterflies & native plants to thrive,” it says.

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Cost: $65