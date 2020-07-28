New Gwinnett Taco Mac opening for dine-in, takeout

Taco Mac’s newest location — the first since 2017 — is opening in Lawrenceville on Aug. 3.
The restaurant was first announced in 2019 and began hiring front-of-house and back-of-house staff in June. Now, the eatery with 32 HD TVs, an outdoor patio and a tap list full of local beers will open to the public.
The Aug. 3 grand opening, beginning at 11 a.m., will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, raffles and food samples. Guests can also purchase beer from Slow Pour Brewing, the Lawrenceville brewery that’s partnered with this new Taco Mac location. The Atlanta-based restaurant chain regularly has locations partner with nearby breweries in order to feature local brews. This includes special events and tappings of rare, unique or small-batch beers.
The new Taco Mac location will be taking the same precautions that existing ones have in reopening their dining rooms. This includes all employees wearing masks, regular sanitation and changing seating to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The company’s full list of reopening procedures can be found on its website.
The new Lawrenceville restaurant is located at 835 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. The hours of operation haven’t been released, but most Taco Mac locations are open from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and until midnight Sundays.