New Gwinnett Taco Mac opening for dine-in, takeout

The restaurant was first announced in 2019 and began hiring front-of-house and back-of-house staff in June. Now, the eatery with 32 HD TVs, an outdoor patio and a tap list full of local beers will open to the public.

The Aug. 3 grand opening, beginning at 11 a.m., will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, raffles and food samples. Guests can also purchase beer from Slow Pour Brewing, the Lawrenceville brewery that’s partnered with this new Taco Mac location. The Atlanta-based restaurant chain regularly has locations partner with nearby breweries in order to feature local brews. This includes special events and tappings of rare, unique or small-batch beers.