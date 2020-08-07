X

Krispy Kreme to thank teachers with free coffee and doughnuts

By Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Krispy Kreme has been stepping up and giving sweet treats out to those on the frontlines of the pandemic. And now, the chain is saying thank you to teachers.

Starting next week, teachers can get free doughnuts and coffee to help celebrate Educator Appreciation Week.

And, on Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will be featuring a special box of “Straight-A” doughnuts, which folks can purchase to gift to a teacher in their life.

“We know school looks different this year… and everyone is pitching in to educate our kids no matter where the classroom is,” Krispy Kreme wrote on Instagram.

The giveaway for educators begins on Aug. 10, when teachers can receive one free original doughnut and a cup of regular size drip coffee with an employee badge. The deal is available from Aug. 10-14.

“Education is going to be very different this school year and more challenging and important than ever. From teachers and tutors to parents and coaches we want to thank everyone who is helping our kids to keep learning in these tough times no matter where the ‘classroom’ is,” Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Dave Skena said in a statement.

