Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice doughnuts for a limited time

Fall is just around the corner and that means all things pumpkin spice. If you love doughnuts and the fall flavors of pumpkin spice then you’ll want to grab a dozen or two of these special doughnuts at Krispy Kreme.
“We are celebrating Pumpkin Spice season all September long! This collection of four delicious doughnuts has received the ultimate stamp of approval from Pumpkins themselves,” reads the Krispy Kreme website. “That’s right! We have a Pumpkin Spice Collection even Pumpkins can be proud of.”
The pumpkin spice collection will feature three throwback doughnuts as well as a new pumpkin spice cinnamon roll doughnut.
According to Krispy Kreme, the special edition flavors are:
- Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed® Doughnut with added spices.
- Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed® Doughnut with added spices, tossed in a pumpkin spice sugar blend and topped with a cream cheese icing.
- Pumpkin Spice Original Filled, Cheesecake Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut filled with a cheesecake.
- Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A glazed, old fashioned Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.
You can partake in these special edition doughnuts now through the end of September. You can find a list of metro Atlanta Krispy Kreme locations here.