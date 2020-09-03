Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice doughnuts for a limited time

“We are celebrating Pumpkin Spice season all September long! This collection of four delicious doughnuts has received the ultimate stamp of approval from Pumpkins themselves,” reads the Krispy Kreme website. “That’s right! We have a Pumpkin Spice Collection even Pumpkins can be proud of.”

The pumpkin spice collection will feature three throwback doughnuts as well as a new pumpkin spice cinnamon roll doughnut.