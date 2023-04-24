Killer Mike releases new single, announces first solo album in 10 years

Last month, Run The Jewels announced their 10th anniversary tour. The duo will play 16 dates across four cities. Fans can see the duo live in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. “Michael” is set to be released June 16.

When not working on his record, Render has been busy in other ways. He released two singles last year, “Run” (ft. Young Thug) and “Talk’n That Sh-t!” Render also has a show on PBS, “Love and Respect with Killer Mike,” and a show on Netflix, “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.”

Most recently, Killer Mike made a cameo in the FX comedy “Dave,”which is based on the life of rapper Lil Dicky.