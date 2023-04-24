X

Killer Mike releases new single, announces first solo album in 10 years

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Killer Mike’s upcoming album ‘Michael’ is coming June 16

In celebration of his birthday, Atlanta rapper Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, released a new single on Thursday. Featuring EL-P and Thank You Good Sir, “Don’t Let the Devil” is a single off of Render’s upcoming album “Michael” — the Atlanta rapper’s first solo record since 2012.

“‘Michael’ marks the celebrated MCs first solo project since 2012′s critically lauded R.A.P. Music and serves as an introduction to the totality of Michael Render, a lifelong rap fiend whose consciousness is seeped in the sounds of community that raised him - multiple eras of southern rap flows, Sunday church service, and barbershop discourse,” Render’s official website said.

ExploreOffset gets full back tattoo to commemorate cousin, fellow Migos rapper Takeoff

Comparing his upcoming solo work to his experience with Run The Jewels, Render said “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my ‘Logan.’”

Killer Mike made an appearance at the recent SXSW to perform an intimate show, where he previewed several new songs from the upcoming album. Render also presented the album in his own words at a private listening event in New York for a couple hundred attendees at Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s & the Holy Trinity Church.

Last month, Run The Jewels announced their 10th anniversary tour. The duo will play 16 dates across four cities. Fans can see the duo live in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. “Michael” is set to be released June 16.

ExploreRihanna’s baby interrupting her workout is the cutest thing on the internet

When not working on his record, Render has been busy in other ways. He released two singles last year, “Run” (ft. Young Thug) and “Talk’n That Sh-t!” Render also has a show on PBS, “Love and Respect with Killer Mike,” and a show on Netflix, “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.”

Most recently, Killer Mike made a cameo in the FX comedy “Dave,”which is based on the life of rapper Lil Dicky.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp will skip this year’s GOP convention1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Groups again call for cancellation of Stone Mountain Confederate event
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Weapon detection system used in some area schools flawed, experts say
1h ago

Credit: Michael Conroy/AP

The Jolt: Trump team considered challenge to Georgia Senate race, too
58m ago

Credit: Michael Conroy/AP

The Jolt: Trump team considered challenge to Georgia Senate race, too
58m ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Far-right candidates score wins in Georgia GOP party elections
The Latest

Fantasia enrolls in HBCU
10m ago
Facebook’s $725 million settlement means they might owe you money
The impact of Charles Stanley’s ministry to my family
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
Access to abortion pill remains the same in Georgia after Supreme Court ruling
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top