ajc logo
X

Jane Fonda on plastic surgery: ‘I’m not proud’ of face-lift

Combined ShapeCaption
Quotes , That Prove You Only , Get Better With Age.Enjoy your golden years and celebrate National Senior Citizens Day with these quotes that emphasize the power of getting older.I like getting older. When you’re in your 20s you’re really forging for your future. Things take shape later on, Crispin Glover.Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art, Stanislaw Jerzy Lec.The great thing about getting older is that you get a chance to tell the people in your life who matter what they mean to you, Mike Love.Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter, Satchel Paige.The great thing about getting older is that you don’t lose all the other ages you’ve been, Madeleine L’Engle.As I started getting older, I realized, ‘I’m so happy!’ I didn’t expect this! I wasn’t happy when I was young, Jane Fonda

Life
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

The likes of Hollywood may all get nipped and tucked, but Jane Fonda said she regrets at least one of her procedures.

The 84-year-old actress spoke to Vogue about aging in Hollywood, her recent collaboration with the clothing brand H&M, exercise, and why she wants young people to embrace getting older.

ExploreWhy everyone’s talking about the 88-year-old exotic dancer from ‘AGT’

Fonda, who wrapped the final season of “Grace and Frankie” in April, said she isn’t happy about her face-lift. The actress also said in a 2010 blog post she’s had plastic surgery on her neck and chin.

“We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that, and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had (one),” she told Vogue.

“Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, ‘okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it.’”

Instead of spending money on face creams, Fonda says she stays moisturized, gets her sleep, remains active, and stays out of the sun.

This isn’t the first time Fonda has discussed going under the knife.

She told Elle Canada she won’t be visiting with any plastic surgeons again.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” she said. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

ExploreJane Fonda’s outlook on aging and feeling young at 84

When she approached adolescence, Fonda became aware of the societal beauty standards and what that meant for her. Her stepmothers would critique her body, and one told her she needed to change it if she wanted a boyfriend, Fonda wrote in an essay. She then developed an eating disorder, which she struggled with through age 45.

“There was a point in my mid-forties where I realized if I continued to be controlled by these addictions, that I was going to…I don’t know if I was going to die, but my life would fall apart,” she told People magazine.

“As you get older, with each binge, the fatigue and the hostility and self-loathing lasts longer. I had a husband and children and a career, and I was politically active. I couldn’t keep doing it all and allow this addiction to ruin my life. So I stopped cold turkey.”

As Fonda approaches her next act, she told Glamour magazine she finds staying curious, healthy and joyful to be the key to feeling young. She finds her activism boosts her mental health and is a way to reduce her anxiety and stress.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
California governor Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: stop filming in Georgia6h ago
Clayton County police officer, under murder indictment, reassigned after outcry
3h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
8h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
10h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
10h ago
The AJC Super 11 project: All-time team
1h ago
The Latest
Chrissy Teigen announces she’s pregnant again ‘1 billion shots later’
2h ago
Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Kevin Pittman, EC Bullets Fastpitch
5h ago
Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Chase Timms, East Cherokee Baseball
5h ago
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
8h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top