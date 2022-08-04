Jane Fonda on plastic surgery: ‘I’m not proud’ of face-lift

Instead of spending money on face creams, Fonda says she stays moisturized, gets her sleep, remains active, and stays out of the sun.

This isn’t the first time Fonda has discussed going under the knife.

She told Elle Canada she won’t be visiting with any plastic surgeons again.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” she said. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

When she approached adolescence, Fonda became aware of the societal beauty standards and what that meant for her. Her stepmothers would critique her body, and one told her she needed to change it if she wanted a boyfriend, Fonda wrote in an essay. She then developed an eating disorder, which she struggled with through age 45.

“There was a point in my mid-forties where I realized if I continued to be controlled by these addictions, that I was going to…I don’t know if I was going to die, but my life would fall apart,” she told People magazine.

“As you get older, with each binge, the fatigue and the hostility and self-loathing lasts longer. I had a husband and children and a career, and I was politically active. I couldn’t keep doing it all and allow this addiction to ruin my life. So I stopped cold turkey.”

As Fonda approaches her next act, she told Glamour magazine she finds staying curious, healthy and joyful to be the key to feeling young. She finds her activism boosts her mental health and is a way to reduce her anxiety and stress.

