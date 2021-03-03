It’s not too soon to make a travel plan

1. Make a plan

It’s been awhile. And uncertainty, paired with topsy turvy work and school schedules, can fray the steadiest of nerves. So picture yourself on a sandy beach, in cozy mountain cabin or a vast desert landscape. Ponder future family commitments and schedules and consider your options. Browse the websites of your favorite resorts, mountain towns or desert destinations to review deals, protocols and possibilities. Discuss the options with your family. Dream a little. And craft a plan. Knowing good times are on the horizon will help wash the blues away.

2. Bucket lists

If it’s too soon to board a plane or take that epic road trip, perhaps now is the time to create a thoughtful bucket list for the long term. Doing so now can make it easier to plan for meaningful future vacations, those that are a deliberate reflection of your updated values, hopes and dreams. So before you begin listing desired destinations, ask yourself what aspects of the world — geographically, spiritually and culturally — you want to share with your children, grandchildren and perhaps other friends and family members. As your ideas take shape, know your list will evolve over the years. Therefore, think about which destinations you hope to visit while your children are in the nest and which might best be saved for later. And, when it comes time to involve the children in creating the bucket list, remember that kids don’t know what they don’t know. Certain theme parks and resorts will likely be on their radar screens. But they may not be aware of the glories of Yellowstone or Yosemite or the historical significance of Gettysburg or Montpelier. Inspire them.