Exclusive
Rialto adds screen, modern projectors to better accommodate film screenings
X

How to design your living space to reduce anxiety

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes feel less like last bastion from the world’s troubles and more like a paradise of rest and relaxation.

Here are some of the top ways that expert interior designers are decorating homes to reduce anxiety this year.

ExploreThis beautiful Blue Ridge Airbnb might have the best views in Georgia

Biophilic design

Biophilic design is the practice of incorporating nature into interior design, and designers are making the most of it this year. According to House Beautiful, simply utilizing house plants can decrease stress levels — making this style of design perfect for a generation of homeowners looking for a way to bring the outside in.

Natural colors and textures

While house plants are a great way to bring a calming mood to the living space, natural colors and textures can reinforce the effect in a powerful way.

“Softer neutrals with hints of color bring calm into an environment,” Suzanne Tick, creative director at Luum Textiles, told Forbes. “Woods, stone, natural fibers enliven the senses. Tactility plays an important role as well - we all want softness - but a feeling of safety and cleanability, not sterility, is also important. Natural fibers like wool offer softness, while using renewable resources that can be sanitized as needed.”

ExploreSiegfried and Roy’s exotic ‘Jungle Palace’ hits the market for $3 million

Better lighting

Once your living space is accented with plant life and filled with natural textures and colors, your home will need some proper lighting to illuminate it all. But not just any lighting will do.

Take advantage of natural light during the day and bulbs that generate gentle, warm lights during the night.

“Having a bright, lighted room is an easy way to make a space feel more inviting and put together,” co-founder and principal designer of BANDD DESIGN, Sara Barney, told Better Homes & Gardens. “Consider adding in some sconces, a floor lamp, desk lamp, or pendants to bring more light to those darker spaces in your home.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOSHUA SHARPE/joshua.sharpe@ajc.com

State workers allege they were fired after pressure to break law3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New rift over HOPE funding divides Georgia leaders
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Jolt: Medical community blasts Georgia bill targeting transgender kids
3h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Over $100K raised to transport UGA student on life support in Mexico
15h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Over $100K raised to transport UGA student on life support in Mexico
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Spring football: For Georgia QB Carson Beck, the time is now
3h ago
The Latest

How to prepare your home after a freeze warning
1h ago
‘Borg’ drinking sparks controversy after 28 ambulances were dispatched to UMass
Oscars 2023: 10 things to know, from a heartwarming comeback to an excruciating interview
Featured

Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top