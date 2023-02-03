BreakingNews
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
X
Dark Mode Toggle

If you drink Celsius, you might be eligible for a $250 payout

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
The popular energy drink is shelling out big settling a lawsuit

The energy drink Celsius has had a rough time in court recently. First the company was ordered to pay $82.6 million to hip-hop artist Flo Rida over an endorsement deal. Now, another lawsuit will require the company to pay customers up to $250.

A recent class action lawsuit accused the brand of misleading its consumers with labels stating the products did not contain preservatives, when in fact Celsius contain citric acid. While the company initially denied the claim, arguing that the ingredient was used for flavor, not as a preservative, but it has now settled the lawsuit.

If you purchased a Celsius powdered drink between January 1, 2015 and November 23, 2022, you could be entitled to money from the settlement.

ExploreWhat is ‘lucky girl syndrome,’ the trend taking over TikTok?

Here are a few things to know:

  • The $250 payout is the maximum per household
  • If you have receipts, you can claim $1 per product purchased during the covered period, or $5 for multi packs
  • If you don’t have receipts the maximum amount you can claim
  • “Original Celius” products, including the Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy and Celsius with Stevia varieties, are eligible
  • The deadline for clams is Feb. 13, 2023
ExploreHow cortisol levels can affect weight loss

To see if you qualify, or to read the settlement, visit the site for the class action settlement.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Microsoft confirms it’s pausing plans for 90-acre Westside hub
1h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
2h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
5h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia DAs could face new oversight under GOP measures
19h ago
The Latest

LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Abel
1h ago
Today marks ‘the day the music died’
4h ago
Wild Georgia: February in state ‘might as well be spring’
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
5h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top