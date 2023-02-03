If you drink Celsius, you might be eligible for a $250 payout

The energy drink Celsius has had a rough time in court recently. First the company was ordered to pay $82.6 million to hip-hop artist Flo Rida over an endorsement deal. Now, another lawsuit will require the company to pay customers up to $250.
A recent class action lawsuit accused the brand of misleading its consumers with labels stating the products did not contain preservatives, when in fact Celsius contain citric acid. While the company initially denied the claim, arguing that the ingredient was used for flavor, not as a preservative, but it has now settled the lawsuit.
If you purchased a Celsius powdered drink between January 1, 2015 and November 23, 2022, you could be entitled to money from the settlement.
Here are a few things to know:
- The $250 payout is the maximum per household
- If you have receipts, you can claim $1 per product purchased during the covered period, or $5 for multi packs
- If you don’t have receipts the maximum amount you can claim
- “Original Celius” products, including the Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy and Celsius with Stevia varieties, are eligible
- The deadline for clams is Feb. 13, 2023
To see if you qualify, or to read the settlement, visit the site for the class action settlement.
