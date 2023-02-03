If you drink Celsius, you might be eligible for a $250 payout

A recent class action lawsuit accused the brand of misleading its consumers with labels stating the products did not contain preservatives, when in fact Celsius contain citric acid. While the company initially denied the claim, arguing that the ingredient was used for flavor, not as a preservative, but it has now settled the lawsuit.

If you purchased a Celsius powdered drink between January 1, 2015 and November 23, 2022, you could be entitled to money from the settlement.