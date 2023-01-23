How cortisol levels can affect weight loss

Can’t fall asleep at night, feeling “tired but wired” at bedtime

Looking puffy, especially in the face

Waking up achy and stiff, with a low appetite in general — or craving carbs

Intolerance to exercise, difficulty recovering from workouts and healing from injuries

Difficulty losing body fat, particularly around the middle

While working out does increase cortisol levels, there are still ways to do it successfully and lose weight. Creating a customized workout plan based on your current health status and desired fitness goals is the first step.

Crafting cortisol- or hormone-aware workouts can help regulate stress levels and improve your fitness journey. Exercises that can reduce stress levels include yoga, walking, swimming and pilates.

“For those of you with high cortisol, most definitely keep lifting. High cortisol can quickly erode muscle mass. It’s best to focus on using heavier weight with more rest for your strength training sessions, and reduce the overall intensity you feel during each session,” suggested Girls Gone Strong.

“It’s almost impossible to prescribe an exact workout regime that would reduce the risk of this because it’s so individual. What’s important is to tune into and then listen to your body,” explained Adam Splaver, M.D., cardiologist with The Doctor’s Dr to SHAPE.