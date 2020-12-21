X

Christmas Eve 2020: What stores are open this year?

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Last-minute Christmas shopping never fails and despite 2020 being an unprecedented year, it won’t be any different.

Platform-as-a-Service company Cloudways reported that e-commerce spending rose by just over 13% last year. Although software company Salesforce predicts online shopping will set a new precedent this year, stores will still be important for fulfillment.

So whether you need to visit a retailer to pick up an item before Christmas or grab some final gifts to complete your shopping list, here are the retailers that will be open on Christmas Eve, according to online marketplace Offers.com.

As always, be sure to contact your local stores to verify store hours.

Major retailers

Bed Bath & Beyond: Closes at 5 p.m.

Best Buy: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

BJs Wholesale: 9 a.m -6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

JC Penney: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kohl’s: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Macy’s: Closes at 10 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closes at 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Walmart: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Stores with Christmas Eve hours

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Closes at 6 p.m.

Belk: 8 a.m. -6 p.m.

Dillard’s: Varies by mall; some locations are closing at 6 p.m.

Gap: Closes at 6 p.m.

The Home Depot: Varies by store; 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Lowe’s: Varies by store; closing at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nordstrom: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Old Navy: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Whole Foods: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

World Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

