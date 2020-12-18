How you can make TikTok’s popular low-waste ornaments at home

TikTok users @craftylumber jacks have several ways you can incorporate nature into your holiday decor using store-bought pine cones.

First, bake the pine cones at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes. Then, choose which method you’d like to use. One involves using a hot glue gun to attach a ribbon to the top (or bottom) of the cone to create ornaments. You can also add some color to them with gold paint.

Another use would be to glue several pine cones four inches apart using a piece of twine. They can then be used as a garland or placed in a bowl with lights to use as a centerpiece.

Plastic and yarn snowmen

For this craft from @diysustainability, use plarn — a mix of plastic and yarn that’s a method of recycling plastic bags — to create snowmen ornaments.

Cut white, brown and grey or black grocery bags into strips and use a crochet hook to crochet the plastic threads together. These will form three white balls for the body, two arms and a hat from which the snowman will hang from the tree. It may be simpler to do if you’re already a crocheter, but there are tutorials on how to get started online.

Orange slice garland

User @plantedinthewoods takes fresh oranges and transforms them into more than just a tasty treat — the fruit is dried out and used as decoration.

After slicing three to four oranges and arranging them on a baking sheet, place them in an oven at 175 degrees Fahrenheit for three to four hours. Once they’re finished and cooled, you can use twine to string them together as a garland or hang them and for use as ornaments.

“They will last for several years so be sure to save them to reuse!” @plantedinthewoods wrote in the TikTok video.