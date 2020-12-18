X

How you can make TikTok’s popular low-waste ornaments at home

How to Keep , Those Christmas Tree Needles on Your Tree. The following tips will help keep your tree fresh for as long as possible. 1. , Get the tree in water ASAP. Water is the absolute most important thing you can do to preserve your tree for Christmas, Jane Neubauer, Sugar Pines Farm, via marthstewart.com. 2. , Trim the trunk. Make a perpendicular, half- inch cut to the bottom of a tree "right before you place it in water.". 3. , Water, water, water. Check the stand daily to make sure your tree is getting all the water it needs to stay fresh. 4. , Be cautious of heat sources. Place the tree some place where it isn't facing direct heat, and that will help your tree not to dry out too fast, Jane Neubauer, Sugar Pines Farm, via marthstewart.com. 5. , Turn off the lights when you leave the room. Make sure that all of your bulbs are in good condition and that the light cords are not worn or frayed. Real trees can catch fire

Atlanta Winter Guide | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With the resurgence of the zero-waste movement, the desire to eliminate all trash output has spread to the holiday season.

TikTok users have shared videos of how they’ve decorated their homes and for the holidays by incorporating furnishings that don’t leave trash behind, according to USA Today.

ExploreTracking Santa 2020: When will Santa Claus be at your house?

The publication collected several popular low-waste ideas that you can do yourself.

Pine cone decor

TikTok users @craftylumber jacks have several ways you can incorporate nature into your holiday decor using store-bought pine cones.

First, bake the pine cones at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes. Then, choose which method you’d like to use. One involves using a hot glue gun to attach a ribbon to the top (or bottom) of the cone to create ornaments. You can also add some color to them with gold paint.

Another use would be to glue several pine cones four inches apart using a piece of twine. They can then be used as a garland or placed in a bowl with lights to use as a centerpiece.

ExploreGeorgia has a favorite cookie, according to Instagram

Plastic and yarn snowmen

For this craft from @diysustainability, use plarn — a mix of plastic and yarn that’s a method of recycling plastic bags — to create snowmen ornaments.

Cut white, brown and grey or black grocery bags into strips and use a crochet hook to crochet the plastic threads together. These will form three white balls for the body, two arms and a hat from which the snowman will hang from the tree. It may be simpler to do if you’re already a crocheter, but there are tutorials on how to get started online.

ExploreUGA Cooperative’s 5 gift ideas for gardeners

Orange slice garland

User @plantedinthewoods takes fresh oranges and transforms them into more than just a tasty treat — the fruit is dried out and used as decoration.

After slicing three to four oranges and arranging them on a baking sheet, place them in an oven at 175 degrees Fahrenheit for three to four hours. Once they’re finished and cooled, you can use twine to string them together as a garland or hang them and for use as ornaments.

“They will last for several years so be sure to save them to reuse!” @plantedinthewoods wrote in the TikTok video.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.