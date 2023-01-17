How to protect your children when they play sports

Learn to recognize a concussion

While some sports injuries are easy to spot, others — like concussions — are harder to detect. WebMD reports that between concussions make up 1.1 to 1.9 million sports- and recreation-related injuries (for adults and children) each year. With numbers like that, it’s important to be aware of the warning signs.

Signs of a concussion include:

Headache or a feeling of pressure in the head

Nausea or vomiting

Balance problems or dizziness

Double or blurred vision

Sensitivity to light or noise

Feeling fatigued, sluggish, groggy or dazed

Difficulty paying attention

Memory problems

Confusion

Slowness in understanding and responding to others

Sleeping problems

Mood changes and irritability

Changes in behavior

Changes in personality

Responding quickly to cardiac events

Cardiac events in younger people are rare, but they do occur. Often, there’s an underlying — but perhaps not diagnosed — condition involved.

“The concerns are that maybe there is somebody with an underlying cardiac abnormality,” said Dr. Stuart Berger, division head of cardiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, to CNN. “Screening is designed to bring that out and that we can identify, if possible, who those kids are.”

Signs of cardiac distress:

Chest pain or discomfort

Dizziness or fainting

Heart palpitations, which feel like the heart is pounding, fluttering, skipping beats or beating too fast

Shortness of breath

Unexplained decline in performance or early fatigue with their usual level of exercise

Discomfort in limbs

Swelling hands, feet and ankles

Experts stress the importance of staff, parents and other children knowing how to help someone during a cardiac situation. CPR classes and defibrillator instruction can usually be found at your local Red Cross center.

“Be prepared to intervene, because that’s what saves lives,” says Dr. Berger.