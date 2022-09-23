ajc logo
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Colonel

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.

The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.

“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”

Colonel is looking for his forever home

Credit: LifeLine Animal Project

Credit: LifeLine Animal Project

At six years old and 78 pounds, Colonel is a house trained and fully grown pup that is ready to put a smile on your face.

“When you get home, his tail wags so hard that his whole body moves,” Colonel’s previous foster caregiver said on adopets.com. “He is an A+ snuggler and just wants to be with his people! He’s the perfect medium energy - loves his walks but the rest of the time he wants to lay around with his humans. He’s so well-behaved that he doesn’t need a crate when you leave home. Colonel is house trained, has lived with older kids, and isn’t a big barker - but he is vocal and loves talking to you!”

Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

