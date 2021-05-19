Hotels, tours and more AARP discounts for your summer travel plans

With summer right around the corner, now is the time that many people are preparing to get away from home for a while.
If you’re an older adult who hopes to book a trip for the upcoming season, you’re not alone. The New York Times cited a January survey from the travel agency network Virtuoso that showed older adults are more eager to travel in 2021 than other age groups.
“The 65-plus demographic is losing out on their golden years and they’re understandably eager to get back out there,” Conor Goodwin, corporate marketing manager of Charlestowne Hotels, told the newspaper.
Luckily, AARP offers many discounts on the various things you’ll need to make your summer trip a reality. Here are a few ways members can make the most of them, according to USA Today.
Hotels
You can receive a 10% discount at Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Choice Hotels by booking through the AARP travel center. Some discounts can be as much as 15% off, too. Learn more here.
Airline
There’s only one airline that you can fly that will offer a discount and that’s British Airways. Take $65-$200 off flights for economy, premium economy or business class seating. The discount applies to transatlantic tickets to over 130 destinations, including Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. This can only be redeemed online. Find out more here.
Car rentals
Members using Avis and Budget Rent A Car can get a 30% car rental discount. Use Payless Car Rental and get a 5% discount. Deals are also offered on other car rentals. Visit here for more information.
Guided tours
Offering ways to plan and experience dream vacations for over 40 years, Grand European Travel offers a $100 per person discount on hundreds of guided tours booked through AARP. Access more than 300 of them across six continents. Learn more here.
Cruises
For select cruises to Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean, among others, members can get up to $300 in extra onboard credits. Visit here to learn more.
Vacation packages
When you book a flight and hotel package with AARP, you can save as much as $349. Find out details by visiting here.