Hotels, tours and more AARP discounts for your summer travel plans

Airline

There’s only one airline that you can fly that will offer a discount and that’s British Airways. Take $65-$200 off flights for economy, premium economy or business class seating. The discount applies to transatlantic tickets to over 130 destinations, including Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. This can only be redeemed online. Find out more here.

Explore This south Georgia town is the best place to live on a fixed income

Car rentals

Members using Avis and Budget Rent A Car can get a 30% car rental discount. Use Payless Car Rental and get a 5% discount. Deals are also offered on other car rentals. Visit here for more information.

Guided tours

Offering ways to plan and experience dream vacations for over 40 years, Grand European Travel offers a $100 per person discount on hundreds of guided tours booked through AARP. Access more than 300 of them across six continents. Learn more here.

Cruises

For select cruises to Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean, among others, members can get up to $300 in extra onboard credits. Visit here to learn more.

Vacation packages

When you book a flight and hotel package with AARP, you can save as much as $349. Find out details by visiting here.