This south Georgia town is the best place to live on a fixed income

After finding three factors, including the percent change in home value and rent, GoBankingRates tallied them up. The lowest score was the best and the city with the lowest score ended up in the final rankings.

In Georgia, the best place for living on your Social Security, pensions and inheritance is Statesboro.

Although the city is home to Georgia Southern University, it’s not simply a college town; it has advantages for retirees.

“Home prices in Statesboro are flat, increasing less than one-tenth of a percent year over year to $156,802. Rent prices grew about 1.5% in the same span but remain on the low side at $837 per month,” GoBankingRates said.

According to Explore Georgia, the unique city has plenty of things to do, too.

“If exploring great archeological finds or experiencing history of the world sounds like fun, you will not want to miss the Georgia Southern University Museum,” the tourism and travel site said. “The Garden of the Coastal Plain boasts unique features from woodland trails to original early 20th-century farmstead buildings, and a children’s vegetable garden. Statesboro’s eclectic downtown offers patrons a variety of retail and dining options.”

