Why dark wood is at the heart of a tree trunk

A: This is exactly what happens with magnolia trees. Leaves fall from the tree sporadically all year or all at once and they make a mess. The leaves are so thick that it takes a while for them to decompose, even when shredded. Most people just rake them under the tree and let nature deal with the leaves. Find yourself a teenager who knows how to use a rake and be done with it.

Q: Starlings are eating the mealworms from our bluebird feeder. Is there any way to discourage them? Jean Machen, Marietta

A: I had the same problem. I found a solution online: a mealworm feeder with a cage around it that starlings cannot penetrate. I taped a long-necked funnel to the cage so I could slide a handful of mealworms into the center without having to take it apart. Works like a charm and the bluebirds are happy!

Walter’s email address is georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his comments at 6:35 a.m. on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener, for his latest tips.