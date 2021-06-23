How to create a puddle that butterflies will love

A: The ryegrass is going to turn yellow and die as it gets hotter so it doesn’t much matter what you do with it now. I’d mow the ryegrass, maybe in perpendicular directions, to chop it up finely. You can leave the windrows to decompose if the clippings aren’t too thick. Otherwise, scatter them with a rake. The bigger question is what to use as your permanent lawn and larger grassland. Consider planting a high-quality turf-type fescue blend for the lawn near the house and then use cheaper Kentucky-31 fescue for the grassland. June is a bad time to plant fescue, but you can try it now, pray for a rainy summer, and replant in September.

Q: I need to level several spots in my zoysia lawn and have tried to buy “leveling” soil mixes. I can’t find anyone that sells small quantities as opposed to supersacks. Tell me exactly what type of sand and what type of “dirt” I can buy and mix together. Richard Ellis, email

A: I would use gritty paver leveling sand from a big-box store and mix it 1:1 with any of their bagged products designed for raised beds. Mix thoroughly in a wheelbarrow, get a helper, and go to it!

