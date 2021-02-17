What you should know if you want to move an Eastern redcedar

A: Eastern redcedar, Juniperus virginiana, is a great native tree. The berries are loved by birds, and the foliage makes an excellent place for them to nest. They grow all over the Southeast. Their toughness results from a wiry, spreading root system that can anchor and find sustenance in most environments. Because the roots spread so widely, big trees are difficult to transplant successfully. In my experience, redcedar trees from 6 inches to 6 feet high are the best candidates for moving. Late fall through early spring provides the best transplanting weather. As long as you attempt to get most of the root system, typical digging and planting techniques will yield success.

Q: We had a nice stand of loropetalums in Marietta and would like to replicate a shrub like that here in North Georgia. I’ve read that this is not the ideal setting due to the potential of winter freeze. Do you think we should plant? Bob Bachus, Blairsville