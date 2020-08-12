These perennials love the sun

A: The little white balls originally contained fertilizer. To save on labor costs, greenhouse growers fertilize their flowers with products that release fertilizer very slowly. A typical greenhouse fertilizer encapsulates nutrients in small porous plastic balls. Once the fertilizer is gone, only the balls remain. They are not harmful to you or your plants.

Q: Is there any product that I can spray in my vegetable garden to prevent weeds and grass that won’t harm my plants? Jeff Crump, email

A: Nope. There are a couple of granular products that claim to work, but they are not very effective under our Southern garden conditions. The key to garden weed control is “early and often.” In other words, when you see a weed, remove it immediately before it has time to flower and drop seeds. Some weed seeds can remain viable in the soil for two or three years. The more often you stroll through the garden destroying weeds, the less weed work you’ll have to do in the future.

