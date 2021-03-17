Substitutes for roses with rosette virus

A: First, welcome to the South! Although I am not as handsome and or as smart as U.K. garden experts like Monty Don or Alan Titchmarsh, I will try to be of service. The best leveling compound is a 1:1 mix of compost and sand. Don’t use pure sand or you’ll have spots that dry out too fast in summer. Wait until the grass is at least 50% green to spread your leveling mix. The job can be a nice family activity. One person drives the wheelbarrow while the other wields the shovel to scatter dry soil mixture in the low areas. A third can use a broom to sweep the soil off the grass and into place. Only add one-half inch of soil to the low spots at one time, leaving most of the green grass leaves showing through. Some areas may still be too low, but you need to allow the grass to grow up through the soil for at least a month. After leveling, fertilize lightly and water the lawn thoroughly. Four weeks later, another half-inch of dry soil can be swept into the remaining low spots. You might find useful my lawn care calendars at bit.ly/GAlawncal.

