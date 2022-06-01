Protect yourself and your plants while gardening in the summer heat

Another key way to protect plants from the summer heat is to water them.

“As we creep toward summertime, we inevitably get less rain than we do in spring,” Harper said. “Less rain combined with summer heat and sun means more supplemental watering for some plants.”

Here are Harper’s tips to keep your plants watered to protect them from the summer heat:

Plants in containers and hanging baskets will likely need water on a daily basis. Always use the touch test before watering to make sure it’s needed. Stick your finger about 3 inches into the soil. If still moist, skip and check again the next day. Plants in the landscape will benefit from a 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch to help retain soil moisture so you can water less frequently. For garden beds, use drip irrigation or soaker hoses attached to a faucet timer to deliver water at the soil level. Newly planted trees and shrubs need consistent watering to ensure their root systems sufficiently develop. Try a soaker hose or watering bags. “(Water bags) deliver water slowly over the course of the week right at the root system of new trees and shrubs,” Harper said. Water early in the morning so water can soak into the soil before it evaporates in the heat.

