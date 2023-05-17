Pernicious Proclivities of Privet: Only A Georgia Bulldog Could Love

A: Yes, there are several reasons why you should chop down your Chinese privet. Foremost is its invasiveness. If you have ever seen a ‘mother’ privet in bloom and surrounded by hundreds, if not thousands, of half-grown privet sprouts and seedlings, then you have seen the harmful potential of privet. This shrub quickly fills open space with a monoculture that is attractive exactly one time a year: in April, when it is covered in white flowers but has a scent that many people fan away with their paperback and say, “That smell is just too much for me, let’s go inside.” Privet is an incessant traveler. The banks of thousands of Southern streams are lined with this ubiquitous plant. And no saying is more true than “If a bird can fly there, then there’s a privet nearby there.” It’s the official invasive plant of the Georgia Bulldogs. I can think of other reasons to get rid of privet, but its prolific proclivities seem most important.

It hurts my heart to say these negative things about privet. As you might know, the field at Sanford Stadium is surrounded by hedge made up of Chinese privet, ligustrum sinense. Perhaps the national champion University of Georgia Bulldogs should proclaim their hedge as National Champion Invasive Plant.