Native plants should be used for streamside restoration

A: Georgia’s beaches, rivers, creeks and lakes are critical for preserving biodiversity. Native plants, as opposed to nonnative plants, support pollination, nectar gathering, seed dispersal, feeding, and many other activities that are vital to local fauna. Nonnative plants might supply some of these things, but it is not guaranteed. Nonnative plants might be so vigorous that they overrun the natives. Restoring a patch of native plant habitat, like you’re doing, means that it becomes part of a larger living landscape for local birds and other animals. I have a good list of native plants that tolerate damp soil at bit.ly/GAnatdamp.

Q: Having visited Italy several times, my wife and I wonder if their lovely stone pine trees would be compatible with the climate here. Tim Bailey, email