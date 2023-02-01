Lenten rose invasiveness is doubtful

A: I recognize that you may have more plants than you expected but I wouldn’t call them “invasive.” Lenten rose is pollinated by insects. They find the blooms irresistible since they are oftentimes the only flowers open in winter. Lenten rose readily sets seed and the seeds germinate easily. You will often see a patch of small plants under a mature Lenten rose. These little plants do not move away by themselves, so they can’t be invasive. Over several years, you may have a patch of Lenten rose plants where there was once only one or two but I wouldn’t call that “invasive.” It’s easy to control excess plants. Just tell your friends they can have the seedlings and to bring a trowel and a plastic bag. I think you’ll soon be at peace with your “invaders.”

Q: Over the past several years, I occasionally find a branch of one of my dwarf English boxwoods chewed off and lying on the ground beside it. I think the culprits are squirrels. For several years, I have been carrying out a relocation program for the squirrels, but it hasn’t seemed to work. Robert Shuler, Atlanta