Kiwiberry can be grown in North Georgia

A: I think you are a bit too far north to grow grocery kiwi, but there are other options. Hardy kiwi, Actinidia arguta, is sometimes called kiwiberry, since the fruit is the size of a grape. It is different from the fuzzy kiwifruit, Actinidia deliciosa, commonly available at groceries. In fact, there are two kiwi vines that are completely hardy here. Actinidia arguta has hairless fruit. ‘Issai’ and ‘Ananasnaya’ are sold by mail-order nurseries for garden planting. A. kolomikta, ‘Arctic Beauty’ kiwi, is grown as an ornamental vine for its pink and white variegated younger leaves. A. kolomikta is particularly cold-hardy, with small but sweet fruit, rich in vitamin C. Plant kiwiberry vines in a spot that is sheltered from biting winter winds. Their culture is much like muscadine grape. I have a neighbor in Decatur who has a huge fuzzy kiwi vine. She has harvested kiwifruit for several years.

Q: I have a pink variegated lemon tree in a container that I just brought inside for its first winter. It looks to be very healthy and is currently flowering. When is the right time to prune it? Derek Smart, email