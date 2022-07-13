Hostas can be moved in summer

A: Soak the soil around each hosta until it’s soggy, then use a spading fork to lift it out of the ground without damaging too many roots. Use old towels and T-shirts to wrap the roots. Keep them damp and shaded until you can plant the hostas in a shady spot.

Q: In 1995, after the Auburn game, UGA fans were able to take some of the original hedges from Sanford Stadium since they were going to be removed for the 1996 Olympics. My father and I took one. It has grown at my parents’ lake house since then. I retrieved it last summer after my father passed. I cut it back and planted it in a 14-inch pot. Greenery has really come out. Will it survive the Atlanta winter outside until I move into a house? I cherish this hedge immensely! Robin Kelley, UGA ’82, Atlanta