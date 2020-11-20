X

5 homes for sale in Atlanta for under $300,000

This classic Smyrna home is preserved in its historic glory.

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The search for a home in Atlanta can be tricky, but there are several on the market now for less than $300,000.

From ranch-style houses to in-the-city builds and recent construction, the Peach State’s capital city has something to offer most any potential homeowner.

479 Larchmont Cir NW, Atlanta -$290,000

This home is back on the market and has new upgrades, including plumbing, a roof and windows to name a few. There is also a finished basement and a bonus room, all of which sits on a highly desired cul-de-sac.

90 Fairlie St. NW - $299,900

A spacious loft in the heart of downtown Atlanta, this home features a wall of windows that allows plenty of natural light to flow through. Take advantage of the location and views of the city from the rooftop. Relax in the spa-like soaking tub in the master bathroom.

1015 Regent St. SW -$225,000

The popular Sylvan Hills neighborhood has this newly constructed home to offer. Granite countertops and a large island are features of the kitchen while the open floor plan provides a view of the living room and dining area.

4974 Wewatta St. SW - $259,000

An open-concept kitchen makes this 2,760-square-foot home ideal for entertaining. There’s also a loft space available for your home office, an oversized master bedroom and ample secondary bedrooms.

1685 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW - $275,000

Designer touches are the mark of this ranch bungalow in historic Grove Park. The master bedroom features a vaulted, beamed ceiling and there’s convenient access to the Beltline and the interstate.

