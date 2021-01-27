After 17 years, these cicadas are set for noisy return in Georgia

It’s expected Brood X will arrive in mid-May and will remain through June.

As for where cicadas are prevalent throughout the state, Georgia is home to a single brood of 13-year cicadas, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.

“However, three broods of 17-year cicadas have been identified in the Peach State,” the state DNR said. “They will make their appearance in 2017, 2021 and 2028, respectively.”

You could look out for them if you’re near where they’ll emerge, but you’ll likely hear them once you step outside your door. Still, Michael J. Raupp, emeritus professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, deems it a positive thing.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for millions of people to witness and enjoy a remarkable biological phenomenon in their own backyard that happens nowhere else on the planet, truly a teachable moment,” Raupp, who is also a fellow of the Entomological Society of America, told Newsweek.