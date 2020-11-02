Ice skating and igloos coming to Ponce City Market this month

Explore Get into the holidays with virtual paint and sip party

For a complete list of ways Ponce City Market’s health and safety measures, visit the website.

“We are thrilled about the expansion of The Roof’s igloo experience at a time when everyone is looking for safe, socially distant activities to enjoy,” Mandy Slater, co-owner of Slater Hospitality, the company that owns The Roof, said in a press release obtained by What Now Atlanta. “We hope that our expanded offering and commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of our guests will help them create lasting memories and provide a sense of normalcy during this time.”

Aside from igloos, ice skating is offered for the 21 and up crowd and families alike via Skate the Sky. Friday and Saturday nights will feature a DJ spinning tunes for adults to skate and groove to while Ponce City Market’s own ice queen will perform from noon to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Along with general admission to The Roof, adult guests can enjoy a festive drink at the Holiday Social Bar. For something more luxurious, visit the 12 Cocktail Bar and try holiday-themed cocktails including the bourbon-based Sleigh Fuel and the rum-focused This Christmas I Gave You a Daiquiri. Spaces are extremely limited, however, so booking a reservation is recommended.

Holidays on the Roof

Nov. 27

The Roof at Ponce City Market

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE

Atlanta

Skate the Sky admission is $15 for adults and $7 for children, igloo reservations are $125 Sunday -Thursday and $175 Friday and Saturday