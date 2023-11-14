The Thanksgiving shift: NICU Nurse

Bullock still gets to spend time with those she cares deeply about — her work family and the young patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital.

Bullock, 34, of Ormewood Park is a clinical nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital. The unit provides comprehensive care for critically ill newborns and premature infants.

Nursing was Bullock’s dream job. It means a lot to her to spend time with the parents, infants and children during what can be an extremely stressful period.

“Babies are incredible and so resilient,” she said. “You don’t realize that until you start working with babies and see what they go through. They go though really tough things and come out stronger for it.”

When she has to work on Thanksgiving, her family will either hold the holiday dinner later in the day when she can attend or on another day, so she doesn’t miss out.

When she has to be at the hospital, though, she and her co-workers still share the holiday spirit.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have a whole unit of people who really do feel like a second family,” said Bullock, who has been a NICU nurse for seven years. She works with her best friend and has what she calls a ‘work mom.’ “We’ve created a family here,” said Bullock.

It’s become a tradition for her co-workers to bring special meals and create a festive atmosphere on Thanksgiving Day, whether it’s hospital-wide or specific to a unit, she said. “We all bring a piece of our family to our NICU family.”