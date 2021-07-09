High Museum receives $3 million grant

The money, which represents one of the largest foundation grants the museum has ever received, will be used to assess the condition of all the High’s art work and to develop a plan for any care and restoration of pieces within the overall collection of more than 18,000 pieces.

“As an institution, we must balance our mission to exhibit the incredible works in our holdings with the mandate to responsibly provide for their preservation,” Rand Suffolk, the High’s director, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly grateful to The Sara Giles Moore Foundation for this generous grant, which is at once a watershed event for the Museum and an empowering investment in the stewardship of our community’s cultural heritage.”