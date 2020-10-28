High Museum hires Lauren Tate Baeza as African art curator

Baeza most recently was the director of exhibitions at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. The Atlanta native will start her tenure as the Fred and Rita Richman curator of African art on Nov. 9, and she already is making plans to build relationships with contemporary artists currently creating in Africa.

“This is a very exciting time for the field,” said Baeza in a statement. “There are numerous incredibly talented artists living and working on the continent with increasing visibility. I look forward to creating a dialogue between their work and the impressive artifacts in the High’s African art collection. I’m honored to join such a sharp curatorial team and to meaningfully contribute to a premier arts institution in my hometown.”