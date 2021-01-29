Here’s what Georgians will be eating on game day, according to DoorDash

As for when you should place your order, most people surveyed — 42% — do it just before the game begins and 32% of Americans said they’d rather do so well ahead of kickoff. Halftime was the preferred order placement time for 20% of game day orderers and 6% like to get some post-game bites.

The importance of a game day spread isn’t diminished amid social distancing, either as 93% of those polled said even during a virtual game day chat, they would discuss, share or show game day food and beverages, the latter of which consists of soda, seltzer and beer, according to the survey.

While the top five game day meals were mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, chips and salsa — fitting for National Corn Chip Day on Jan. 29 — Caesar salad, and pepperoni pizza, none of those options made it into the top five for The Goober State.

Here are the top 10 game day eats in Georgia: