Here’s what Georgians will be eating on game day, according to DoorDash

We may not be able to share our football fandom in the stands amid the coronavirus pandemic, but we can still watch the game and enjoy our favorite eats while we catch our favorite NFL teams on TV, despite the fact that the Falcons’ season is over.
DoorDash recently published its Game Day Eats Report, which reveals the best food trends on game days throughout the 2020–2021 NFL season. That includes what came out on top nationally and by state, including Georgia.
The food delivery service used football Sunday order data from Sept. 13, 2020 to Jan. 10, 2021 along with a nationwide general population survey of 1,000 Americans who were 21 years or older and self-described sports. The poll was carried out by DKC Analytics between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, 2020.
There’s no doubt that game day and food go hand-in-hand.
DoorDash’s report revealed 93% of Americans say both play a key role when watching the Super Bowl and 86% purposely order more food for the game.
As for when you should place your order, most people surveyed — 42% — do it just before the game begins and 32% of Americans said they’d rather do so well ahead of kickoff. Halftime was the preferred order placement time for 20% of game day orderers and 6% like to get some post-game bites.
The importance of a game day spread isn’t diminished amid social distancing, either as 93% of those polled said even during a virtual game day chat, they would discuss, share or show game day food and beverages, the latter of which consists of soda, seltzer and beer, according to the survey.
While the top five game day meals were mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, chips and salsa — fitting for National Corn Chip Day on Jan. 29 — Caesar salad, and pepperoni pizza, none of those options made it into the top five for The Goober State.
Here are the top 10 game day eats in Georgia:
- Macaroni & cheese
- Nachos
- Southwestern eggrolls
- Banana pudding
- Edamame
- Spicy tuna roll
- Country fried steak
- Chili dog
- Diet coke
- Fried okra