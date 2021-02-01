X

Here’s how you can get free coffee at Dunkin’ this month

Life | Feb 1, 2021
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dunkin’ is giving customers free coffee all month, but much like the free doughnuts offer the chain extended last March, there’s a catch.

You must be a DD Perks rewards member to receive a free medium hot coffee with any purchase every Monday in February.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right,” Joanna Bonder, Dunkin’s director of loyalty marketing and strategy said in a press release.

DD Perks members will have the option to order a coffee of their choosing to go along with their breakfast sandwich, croissant or other pastry. They can do so by ordering ahead on the Dunkin’ App or by scanning their loyalty ID QR code before they pay. If you’re not a Perks member, there’s no need to fret. You can enroll on the app or online at DDPerks.com.

Members earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin’. Once a member earns 200 points, they’ll get a free beverage award — and there’s no restriction on what size they can choose to redeem.

It’s not the first time Dunkin’ has offered free medium coffee. The Massachusetts-based chain offered the beverage on National Coffee Day last year.

The free coffee offer, which lasts through Feb. 22 comes months after Panera Bread offered customers unlimited amounts of java with its #FREECOFFEE4SUMMER promotion last year.

