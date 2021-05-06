Here’s how much it costs to install a deck or patio for the summer

Better Homes and Gardens reported it can cost $5,000 to install a simple, small concrete patio. A complex, stone or more unique patio can range from $10,000 to $35,000. A DIY project could cost less, according to Fixr. You can spend $700 on a 16x12-foot one using heavy concrete pavers.

Meanwhile, a 16x20-foot deck can cost as little as $6,720 or as much as $22,720. On average, it’ll cost $10,560.

When you set a budget for the deck or patio you want to install, size is also going to be a factor. And even if you want a large outdoor hangout space, you need to consider the size of your yard.

“If your patio is overly large it could lose its intimacy,” Southern Exposure Landscape Management said on its blog. “This shows the importance of planning and determining the size of your patio before creating a patio. Planning ahead of time results in a well-designed outdoor living area that you can utilize to suit your lifestyle.”

For your deck, take the size of your home into account, according to the Armadillo Composite Decking blog.

“Most builders suggest that your deck should be no larger than 20 percent of the house’s square footage. This is so that the deck does not overwhelm a home visually. This, of course, is up to you. If you feel you need a larger deck that takes up more of your yard space, feel free! This may give you less lawn to mow and more yard to enjoy.”