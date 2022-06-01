Here’s everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more this month

With the fourth season of Stranger Things shattering viewing records over the Memorial Day weekend, summer streaming is starting out strong. June is jam-packed with series premieres, new movies and old favorites to keep the entertainment coming.
And with more than 20 series premieres and dozens of network originals, there’s a lot to look forward to this month. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, and HBO Max.
Netflix
June 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
Dear John (2010)
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
Edge of Seventeen (2016)
Eraser (1996)
The Golden Compass (2007)
Lean on Me (1989)
Léon: The Professional (1994)
Life as We Know It (2010)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Soul Plane (2004)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
The Boy (2016)
The Departed (2006)
The Fighter (2010)
The Girl Next Door (2004)
The Hurt Locker (2008)
The Players Club (1998)
Titanic (1997)
Troy (2004)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
We Are Marshall (2006)
June 2
Borgen - Power & Glory — Netflix Original
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake — Netflix Original
June 3
As the Crow Flies — Netflix Original
Floor Is Lava Season 2 — Netflix Original
Interceptor— Netflix Film
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? — Netflix Original
The Perfect Mother — Netflix Original
Surviving Summer — Netflix Original
Two Summers — Netflix Original
June 5
Straight Up (2019)
June 6
Action Pack Season 2 — Netflix Original
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill— Netflix Original
June 7
That’s My Time with David Letterman — Netflix Original
June 8
Baby Fever — Netflix Original
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis — Netflix Original
Hustle — Netflix Original
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — Netflix Original
June 9
Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Original
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — Netflix Original
June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Original
Closet Monster (2015)
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Original
First Kill — Netflix Original
Intimacy — Netflix Original
Peaky Blinders Season 6 — Netflix Original
Top Gear Seasons 27-28
Trees of Peace — Netflix Original
Vice (2018)
June 11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — Netflix Original
June 13
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — Netflix Original
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — Netflix Original
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — Netflix Original
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021)
June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — Netflix Original
Halftime — Netflix Original
The Mole Season 3-4
June 15
Centauro — Netflix Original
Front Cover
God’s Favorite Idiot — Netflix Original
Heart Parade — Netflix Original
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — Netflix Original
Maldivas — Netflix Original
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — Netflix Original
The War Next-door Season 2 — Netflix Original
The Wrath of God — Netflix Original
June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park — Netflix Original
Karma’s World Music Videos Season 2 — Netflix Original
Love & Anarchy Season 2 — Netflix Original
Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Original (new episodes)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta — Netflix Original
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special — Netflix Original
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect — Netflix Original
Rainbow High Season 2
She Season 2 — Netflix Original
Spiderhead — Netflix Original
You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Original
June 18
Alchemy of Souls — Netflix Original
Charmed Season 4
SPRIGGAN — Netflix Original
June 19
Civil — Netflix Original
It (2017)
June 20
Doom Of Love — Netflix Original
Philomena (2013)
June 21
All That Seasons 2-3
The Future Of — Netflix Original
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual— Netflix Original
Kenan and Kel Seasons 1-2
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101 Seasons 1-2
June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition — Netflix Original
The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix Original
Love & Gelato — Netflix Original
The Mist (2007)
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Sing 2 (2021)
Snowflake Mountain — Netflix Original
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 — Netflix Original
June 23
Best of the Fest — Netflix Original
First Class — Netflix Original
Queen — Netflix Original
Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Original (new episodes)
June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 2 — Netflix Original
Legacies Season 4
The Man from Toronto — Netflix Original
Man Vs Bee — Netflix Original
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area — Netflix Original
June 25
Grey’s Anatomy Season 18
June 27
Cafe Minamdang — Netflix Original
Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — Netflix Original
June 28
Blasted — Netflix Original
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — Netflix Original
June 29
BEAUTY — Netflix Original
Extraordinary Attorney Woo — Netflix Original
Pirate Gold of Adak Island — Netflix Original
The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Original
June 30
BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy — Netflix Original
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Sharkdog Season 2 — Netflix Original
Amazon Prime Video
June 1
Call Me By Your Name (2018)
Half Baked (1998)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold (2006)
The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Black Swan (2010)
Juno (2007)
The Transporter (2002)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)
Mother! (2017)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
The Wiz (1978)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Sabrina (1995)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Whip It! (2009)
Switchback (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Baby Monitor Murders (2020)
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Time Machine (2002)
Mr. Mom (1983)
The Love Letter (1999)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
Philadelphia (1994)
Snake Eyes (1998)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
In & Out (1997)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
Fences (2016)
New York Undercover (1994)
Will & Grace Complete Series
June 3
The Boys Season 3 – Prime Original
June 5
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
June 10
Fairfax Season 2 — Prime Original
No Time to Die (2021)
June 12
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
My Fake Boyfriend (2022)
June 17
The Summer I Turned Pretty — Prime Original
The Lake Prime Original
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
June 24
At Home with the Gils — Prime Original
Chloe — Prime Original
The One That Got Away — Prime Original
Sin Límites / Boundless — Prime Original
June 30
Bang Bang Baby — Prime Original
HBO Max
June 1
13 Going on 30 (2004)
300 (2006)
A Star is Born (2018)
Abduction (2011)
Across the Universe (2007)
The Adventures of Mark Twain (1944)
The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)
Angels & Demons (2009)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Assassination Nation (2018)
Babylon A.D. (2008)
The Bank Job (2008)
Beach Rats (2017)
Bee Movie (2007)
Blue Bayou, (2021)
Border (2018)
Colossal (2016)
Caro Comes Out (2019)
Chef (2014)
The Con Is On (2018)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Damsel (2018)
Dark Passage (1947)
Day Breakers (2009)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
Domino (2005)
Extraction (2020)
The Firm (1993)
First Blood (1982)
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Guess Who (2005)
Hairspray (2007)
The Harvey Girls (1946)
Highlander (1986)
Horsemen (2008)
How Do You Know (2010)
How They Got Over (2017)
How to Survive a Plague (2012)
The Holiday (2006)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)
The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)
The Rainmaker (1997)
Klute (1971)
The Last Movie Star (2017)
Life Partners (2014)
Macbeth (2015)
Major League II (1994)
Major League: Back to the Minors (1998)
The Mask (1994)
McQueen (2018)
My Boss’s Daughter (2003)
My Days of Mercy (2017)
My Dead Dad (2021)
The One I Love (2014)
Papi (2020)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Rambo III (1988)
Rambo First Blood Part II (1985)
Religulous (2008)
Remember Me (2010)
Ride Along (2014)
Ride the High Country (1962)
Sabotage (2014)
Sleepers (1996)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Stepmom (1998)
Suite Française (2014)
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
Total Recall (1990)
Unfinished Song (2012)
Un padre no tan padre (2016)
W. (2008)
Watchmen (2009)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
The World According to Garp (1982)
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)
June 3
On My Way with Irina Rimes – Max Original Documentary
Nudo Mixteco (2021)
June 6
Doctor Who Season 13
Irma Vep – Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Total Dramarama Season S3A
June 8
The Janes – Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 9
Amsterdam – Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain – Max Original Documentary Premiere
Summer Camp Island – Max Original Season 6 Premiere
June 10
The Card Counter (2021)
Naomi Season 1
Odo Season 3
Victor and Valentino Season 3B
June 15
La Unidad Season 2
June 16
Father of the Bride (2022)
June 17
Lucas the Spider Season 1B
Las Mejores Familias (2020)
Non-Stop (2014)
June 19
Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!
June 20
Birdgirl Season 2
June 22
All American: Homecoming Season 1
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes – Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 23
Little Ellen – Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Menudo: Forever Young – Max Original Documentary Premiere
Wellington Paranormal Season 3
June 24
Bing Season 1B
Rich & Shameless Season 1
Tuca & Bertie Season 2
June 26
Westworld Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
June 30
Julia 2021
PCC O Poder Segredo – Max Original Premiere
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground – Max Original Premiere
Hulu
June 1
America’s Got Talent Season 17 Premiere
Dancing With Myself Series Premiere
Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere
Lego Masters Season 3 Premiere
Glee Complete Series
The 6th Day (2000)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)
Alien (1979)
Aliens (1986)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Alien V. Predator (2004)
Alien V. Predator: Requiem (2007)
The American (2010)
An Education (2009)
Bewitched (2005)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Compadres (2016)
Country Strong (2010)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Dick (1999)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
The Dilemma (2011)
Disturbing The Peace (2020)
Don Jon (2013)
The Fifth Element (1997)
Fred Claus (2007)
Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
Get Low (2010)
The Girl Next Door (2004)
Go For It (2011)
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
In The Line Of Fire (1993)
The Last Tourist (2021)
Lemon (2017)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)
Masterminds (2016)
Muppets From Space (1999)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
New Year’s Eve (2011)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps (2000)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Predator (1987)
Predator II (1990)
Predators (2010)
The Professional (1994)
Prometheus (2012)
Push (2009)
Reign Over Me (2007)
Results (2015)
Robots (2005)
RV (2006)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Tomcats (2001)
Try Harder! (2021)
Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)
Untraceable (2008)
Vacancy (2007)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
White God (2014)
Your Highness (2011)
June 2
The Croods: Family Tree Season 3
The Orville: New Horizons Series Premiere
The Duff (2015)
June 3
Fire Island (2022)
June 5
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
June 6
Hotel Hell Complete Series
June 7
American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Premiere
Vida Seasons 1-2
The Accursed (2021)
Between Me And My Mind (2019)
Queens Of Pain (2020)
June 8
Killer Cases Season 2
June 9
The Dog Knight (2021)
Indemnity (2021)
June 10
Undercover Boss Seasons 8, 9, 10
June 11
Here Before (2021)
Warhunt (2022)
June 12
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
June 13
The Free Fall (2021)
The Worst Person In The World (2021)
June 15
Love, Victor Final Season
Accused: Guilty Or Innocent? Season 2
Alone Season 8
American Pickers Season 1
Ancient Aliens Season 17
Assembly Required Season 1
Backroad Truckers Season 1
Crime Beat Season 1-3a
Dance Moms Season 3 and 4
Dance Moms Season 4
Dirty Rotten Cleaners Season 1
Duck Dynasty Season 1, 2 and 4
Hoarders Season 5, 7, 9 and 13
Kids Behind Bars: Life Or Parole Season 2
Leave It To Geege Season 1
Lost Car Rescue Season 1
Married At First Sight Season 13
Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam Season 3
Mountain Men Season 7-9
Pawn Stars Season 18
Roman To The Rescue Season 1c
The Burning Plain (2008)
Europa Report (2013)
Frontera (2014)
The Good Doctor (2011)
I Melt With You (2011)
Obsessed With The Babysitter (2021)
Scary Movie 5 (2013)
Secrets Of A Gold Digger Killer (2021)
The Wrecking Crew (2008)
Two Lovers (2008)
World’s Greatest Dad (2009)
June 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Livestream
June 17
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (2022)
The Old Man Series Premiere
June 18
The Ledge (2022)
Ted K (2021)
June 22
Motherland: Fort Salem Final Season Premiere
June 23
The Bear Season 1
The Burning Sea (2021)
June 25
Big Gold Brick (2022)
Gasoline Alley (2022)
June 26
The Desperate Hour (2022)
June 28
Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Premiere
June 30
Flawless (2007)
Madagascar: A Little Wild Final Season
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Disney+
June 1
Glee Complete Series
Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 1
A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere
Club Mickey Mouse
June 3
Mack Wrestles (Short)
Hollywood Stargirl (2022)
June 8
Baymax Dreams (Shorts) Season 1 and 2
Incredible Dr. Pol Season 20
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Season 1
Ms. Marvel
June 10
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere
June 15
Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) Season 3
grown-ish Season 4
Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 3
T.O.T.S. Season 3
The Wonder Years Season 1
Family Reboot Season 1
June 17
Kings Ransom (2009)
Big Shot
June 22
G.O.A.T. Season 1
Villains of Valley View Season 1
June 24
Rise
Trevor: The Musical
June 29
Owl House Season 2
Baymax! Season 1
Ms. Marvel Episode 4
Peacock
June 1
The ‘Burbs (1989)
1917 (2019)
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
2012 (2009)
300 (2006)
49 Pulses (2017)
Along Came Polly (2004)
Antwone Fisher (2002)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future II (1989)
Back to the Future III (1990)
Battleship (2012)
Because I Said So (2007)
Belly (1998)
The Blind Side (2009)
Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)
The Bourne Legacy (2012)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
Brazil (1985)
Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
City of Queens (2021)
Cry Freedom (1987)
Dante’s Peak (1997)
The Deer Hunter (1978)
Deliver Us From Eva (2003)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Far From Heaven (2002)
Fast & Furious (2009)
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
Fast Five (2011)
Father Figures (2017)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
Knight and Day (2010)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Minions (2015)
Mo’ Better Blues (1990)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
Patch Adams (1998)
Pitch Black (2000)
Pitch Perfect (2012)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Pride (2014)
The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)
Safe House (2012)
Save the Last Dance (2001)
Speed (1994)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Standoff (2016)
Stir Crazy (1980)
Ted 2 (2015)
The Thing (1982)
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)
Tower Heist (2011)
Transamerica (2005)
Van Helsing (2004)
The Waterboy (1998)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Wimbledon (2004)
Escape to the Chateau Season 8
New York Undercover Season 1-4
Queer as Folk (UK) Season 1-2
June 2
The Croods: Family Tree Season 3
June 7
Killer Siblings Seasons 1-3
June 9
Queer As Folk Season 1 – Peacock Original
June 14
Dateline: The Last Day Season 1, Episodes 1-3 – Peacock Original
June 16
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3-D (1983)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Rutherford Falls Season 2, Episodes 1-8 – Peacock Original
June 21
Killer Relationships Season 1
June 23
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Season 2, Episodes 1-3 – Peacock Original
June 24
Premios tu Musica Urbano
Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early – Peacock Original
June 28
Unexpected Killer Season 1-3A
June 30
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 8
Paramount+
June 1
South Park: The Streaming Wars – Paramount+ Original
Wildboyz Seasons 1-4
Alive (1993)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Along Came A Spider (2001)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Boxcar Bertha (1972)
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers (1985)
Coach Carter (2005)
Cocktail (1988)
Dead Man Walking (1995)
Desperate Hours (1990)
Dragonslayer (1981)
Easy Money (2010)
Eat Drink Man Woman (1994)
Fences (2016)
Four Brothers (2005)
Friday The 13th (1980)
Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)
Good Burger (1997)
Harold and Maude (1971)
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
In & Out (1997)
Interview With the Vampire (1994)
Invasion U.S.A. (1985)
Juice (1992)
Kalifornia (1993)
King Solomon’s Mines (1985)
Last Holiday (2006)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Loch Ness (1996)
Looks That Kill (2020)
Magnolia (1999)
Mermaids (1990)
Necessary Roughness (1991)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Office Space (1999)
Paths of Glory (1957)
Save the Last Dance (2001)
Scream 4 (2011)
Selma (2014)
Sideways (2004)
Smoke Signals (1998)
Snake Eyes (1998)
Snatch (2000)
Spy Kids (2001)
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams (2002)
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)
Stealth (2005)
Step Up (2006)
The Babysitter (1995)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
The Fortune Cookie (1966)
The Getaway (1994)
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Mod Squad (1999)
The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
The Presidio (1988)
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon (2011)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Walking Tall (2004)
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Witness (1985)
Zoolander (2001)
June 8
Amazing Animal Friends
I Am Richard Pryor (2019)
Ink Master Grudge Match Season 1
PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue (2020)
Yellowjackets Episodes 1-2
June 12
Evil Season 3 premiere
The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards
June 13
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
June 14
Detroit (2017)
June 15
Impossible Repairs
Lego City Adventures Season 2
Love & Hip Hop Season 10
Wild Tales From the Farm
June 16
Players premiere — Paramount+ Original
June 17
Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere — Paramount+ Original
Watergate: High Crimes at the White House
June 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Season 1
Tosh.0 Season 12
June 24
The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards
June 28
Secrets of the Oligarch Wives
Hip Hop My House Season 1
June 30
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)
Zoolander 2 (2016)
Save Me Seasons 1 & 2
Signal Season 1
Voice Seasons 1 & 2
