Here’s everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more this month

Dear John (2010)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Eraser (1996)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Lean on Me (1989)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Soul Plane (2004)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Boy (2016)

The Departed (2006)

The Fighter (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Players Club (1998)

Titanic (1997)

Troy (2004)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

We Are Marshall (2006)

June 2

Borgen - Power & Glory — Netflix Original

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake — Netflix Original

June 3

As the Crow Flies — Netflix Original

Floor Is Lava Season 2 — Netflix Original

Interceptor— Netflix Film

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? — Netflix Original

The Perfect Mother — Netflix Original

Surviving Summer — Netflix Original

Two Summers — Netflix Original

June 5

Straight Up (2019)

June 6

Action Pack Season 2 — Netflix Original

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill— Netflix Original

June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman — Netflix Original

June 8

Baby Fever — Netflix Original

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis — Netflix Original

Hustle — Netflix Original

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — Netflix Original

June 9

Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Original

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — Netflix Original

June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Original

Closet Monster (2015)

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Original

First Kill — Netflix Original

Intimacy — Netflix Original

Peaky Blinders Season 6 — Netflix Original

Top Gear Seasons 27-28

Trees of Peace — Netflix Original

Vice (2018)

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — Netflix Original

June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — Netflix Original

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — Netflix Original

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — Netflix Original

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021)

June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — Netflix Original

Halftime — Netflix Original

The Mole Season 3-4

June 15

Centauro — Netflix Original

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot — Netflix Original

Heart Parade — Netflix Original

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — Netflix Original

Maldivas — Netflix Original

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — Netflix Original

The War Next-door Season 2 — Netflix Original

The Wrath of God — Netflix Original

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park — Netflix Original

Karma’s World Music Videos Season 2 — Netflix Original

Love & Anarchy Season 2 — Netflix Original

Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Original (new episodes)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta — Netflix Original

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special — Netflix Original

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect — Netflix Original

Rainbow High Season 2

She Season 2 — Netflix Original

Spiderhead — Netflix Original

You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Original

June 18

Alchemy of Souls — Netflix Original

Charmed Season 4

SPRIGGAN — Netflix Original

June 19

Civil — Netflix Original

It (2017)

June 20

Doom Of Love — Netflix Original

Philomena (2013)

June 21

All That Seasons 2-3

The Future Of — Netflix Original

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual— Netflix Original

Kenan and Kel Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101 Seasons 1-2

June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition — Netflix Original

The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix Original

Love & Gelato — Netflix Original

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Sing 2 (2021)

Snowflake Mountain — Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 — Netflix Original

June 23

Best of the Fest — Netflix Original

First Class — Netflix Original

Queen — Netflix Original

Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Original (new episodes)

June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 2 — Netflix Original

Legacies Season 4

The Man from Toronto — Netflix Original

Man Vs Bee — Netflix Original

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area — Netflix Original

June 25

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

June 27

Cafe Minamdang — Netflix Original

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — Netflix Original

June 28

Blasted — Netflix Original

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — Netflix Original

June 29

BEAUTY — Netflix Original

Extraordinary Attorney Woo — Netflix Original

Pirate Gold of Adak Island — Netflix Original

The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Original

June 30

BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy — Netflix Original

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Sharkdog Season 2 — Netflix Original

Amazon Prime Video

June 1

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Half Baked (1998)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Black Swan (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Transporter (2002)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

Mother! (2017)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

The Wiz (1978)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Sabrina (1995)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Whip It! (2009)

Switchback (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Baby Monitor Murders (2020)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Time Machine (2002)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Love Letter (1999)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Philadelphia (1994)

Snake Eyes (1998)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

In & Out (1997)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Fences (2016)

New York Undercover (1994)

Will & Grace Complete Series

June 3

The Boys Season 3 – Prime Original

June 5

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

June 10

Fairfax Season 2 — Prime Original

No Time to Die (2021)

June 12

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

June 17

The Summer I Turned Pretty — Prime Original

The Lake Prime Original

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

June 24

At Home with the Gils — Prime Original

Chloe — Prime Original

The One That Got Away — Prime Original

Sin Límites / Boundless — Prime Original

June 30

Bang Bang Baby — Prime Original

HBO Max

June 1

13 Going on 30 (2004)

300 (2006)

A Star is Born (2018)

Abduction (2011)

Across the Universe (2007)

The Adventures of Mark Twain (1944)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Assassination Nation (2018)

Babylon A.D. (2008)

The Bank Job (2008)

Beach Rats (2017)

Bee Movie (2007)

Blue Bayou, (2021)

Border (2018)

Colossal (2016)

Caro Comes Out (2019)

Chef (2014)

The Con Is On (2018)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Damsel (2018)

Dark Passage (1947)

Day Breakers (2009)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Domino (2005)

Extraction (2020)

The Firm (1993)

First Blood (1982)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Guess Who (2005)

Hairspray (2007)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

Highlander (1986)

Horsemen (2008)

How Do You Know (2010)

How They Got Over (2017)

How to Survive a Plague (2012)

The Holiday (2006)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)

The Rainmaker (1997)

Klute (1971)

The Last Movie Star (2017)

Life Partners (2014)

Macbeth (2015)

Major League II (1994)

Major League: Back to the Minors (1998)

The Mask (1994)

McQueen (2018)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

My Days of Mercy (2017)

My Dead Dad (2021)

The One I Love (2014)

Papi (2020)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Rambo III (1988)

Rambo First Blood Part II (1985)

Religulous (2008)

Remember Me (2010)

Ride Along (2014)

Ride the High Country (1962)

Sabotage (2014)

Sleepers (1996)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stepmom (1998)

Suite Française (2014)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Total Recall (1990)

Unfinished Song (2012)

Un padre no tan padre (2016)

W. (2008)

Watchmen (2009)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

The World According to Garp (1982)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)

June 3

On My Way with Irina Rimes – Max Original Documentary

Nudo Mixteco (2021)

June 6

Doctor Who Season 13

Irma Vep – Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Total Dramarama Season S3A

June 8

The Janes – Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 9

Amsterdam – Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain – Max Original Documentary Premiere

Summer Camp Island – Max Original Season 6 Premiere

June 10

The Card Counter (2021)

Naomi Season 1

Odo Season 3

Victor and Valentino Season 3B

June 15

La Unidad Season 2

June 16

Father of the Bride (2022)

June 17

Lucas the Spider Season 1B

Las Mejores Familias (2020)

Non-Stop (2014)

June 19

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

June 20

Birdgirl Season 2

June 22

All American: Homecoming Season 1

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes – Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 23

Little Ellen – Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Menudo: Forever Young – Max Original Documentary Premiere

Wellington Paranormal Season 3

June 24

Bing Season 1B

Rich & Shameless Season 1

Tuca & Bertie Season 2

June 26

Westworld Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

June 30

Julia 2021

PCC O Poder Segredo – Max Original Premiere

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground – Max Original Premiere

Hulu

June 1

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Premiere

Dancing With Myself Series Premiere

Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere

Lego Masters Season 3 Premiere

Glee Complete Series

The 6th Day (2000)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien V. Predator (2004)

Alien V. Predator: Requiem (2007)

The American (2010)

An Education (2009)

Bewitched (2005)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Compadres (2016)

Country Strong (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Dick (1999)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

The Dilemma (2011)

Disturbing The Peace (2020)

Don Jon (2013)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Low (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Go For It (2011)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

The Last Tourist (2021)

Lemon (2017)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Masterminds (2016)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps (2000)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Push (2009)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Results (2015)

Robots (2005)

RV (2006)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Tomcats (2001)

Try Harder! (2021)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

Untraceable (2008)

Vacancy (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White God (2014)

Your Highness (2011)

June 2

The Croods: Family Tree Season 3

The Orville: New Horizons Series Premiere

The Duff (2015)

June 3

Fire Island (2022)

June 5

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

Hotel Hell Complete Series

June 7

American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Premiere

Vida Seasons 1-2

The Accursed (2021)

Between Me And My Mind (2019)

Queens Of Pain (2020)

June 8

Killer Cases Season 2

June 9

The Dog Knight (2021)

Indemnity (2021)

June 10

Undercover Boss Seasons 8, 9, 10

June 11

Here Before (2021)

Warhunt (2022)

June 12

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

June 13

The Free Fall (2021)

The Worst Person In The World (2021)

June 15

Love, Victor Final Season

Accused: Guilty Or Innocent? Season 2

Alone Season 8

American Pickers Season 1

Ancient Aliens Season 17

Assembly Required Season 1

Backroad Truckers Season 1

Crime Beat Season 1-3a

Dance Moms Season 3 and 4

Dance Moms Season 4

Dirty Rotten Cleaners Season 1

Duck Dynasty Season 1, 2 and 4

Hoarders Season 5, 7, 9 and 13

Kids Behind Bars: Life Or Parole Season 2

Leave It To Geege Season 1

Lost Car Rescue Season 1

Married At First Sight Season 13

Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam Season 3

Mountain Men Season 7-9

Pawn Stars Season 18

Roman To The Rescue Season 1c

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Obsessed With The Babysitter (2021)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Secrets Of A Gold Digger Killer (2021)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Two Lovers (2008)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

June 16

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Livestream

June 17

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (2022)

The Old Man Series Premiere

June 18

The Ledge (2022)

Ted K (2021)

June 22

Motherland: Fort Salem Final Season Premiere

June 23

The Bear Season 1

The Burning Sea (2021)

June 25

Big Gold Brick (2022)

Gasoline Alley (2022)

June 26

The Desperate Hour (2022)

June 28

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Premiere

June 30

Flawless (2007)

Madagascar: A Little Wild Final Season

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Disney+

June 1

Glee Complete Series

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 1

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere

Club Mickey Mouse

June 3

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Hollywood Stargirl (2022)

June 8

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) Season 1 and 2

Incredible Dr. Pol Season 20

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Season 1

Ms. Marvel

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere

June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) Season 3

grown-ish Season 4

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 3

T.O.T.S. Season 3

The Wonder Years Season 1

Family Reboot Season 1

June 17

Kings Ransom (2009)

Big Shot

June 22

G.O.A.T. Season 1

Villains of Valley View Season 1

June 24

Rise

Trevor: The Musical

June 29

Owl House Season 2

Baymax! Season 1

Ms. Marvel Episode 4

Peacock

June 1

The ‘Burbs (1989)

1917 (2019)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

2012 (2009)

300 (2006)

49 Pulses (2017)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future II (1989)

Back to the Future III (1990)

Battleship (2012)

Because I Said So (2007)

Belly (1998)

The Blind Side (2009)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Brazil (1985)

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

City of Queens (2021)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

The Deer Hunter (1978)

Deliver Us From Eva (2003)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Far From Heaven (2002)

Fast & Furious (2009)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Fast Five (2011)

Father Figures (2017)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Knight and Day (2010)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Minions (2015)

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Patch Adams (1998)

Pitch Black (2000)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Pride (2014)

The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

Safe House (2012)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Speed (1994)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Standoff (2016)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Thing (1982)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Tower Heist (2011)

Transamerica (2005)

Van Helsing (2004)

The Waterboy (1998)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Wimbledon (2004)

Escape to the Chateau Season 8

New York Undercover Season 1-4

Queer as Folk (UK) Season 1-2

June 2

The Croods: Family Tree Season 3

June 7

Killer Siblings Seasons 1-3

June 9

Queer As Folk Season 1 – Peacock Original

June 14

Dateline: The Last Day Season 1, Episodes 1-3 – Peacock Original

June 16

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3-D (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Rutherford Falls Season 2, Episodes 1-8 – Peacock Original

June 21

Killer Relationships Season 1

June 23

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Season 2, Episodes 1-3 – Peacock Original

June 24

Premios tu Musica Urbano

Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early – Peacock Original

June 28

Unexpected Killer Season 1-3A

June 30

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 8

Paramount+

June 1

South Park: The Streaming Wars – Paramount+ Original

Wildboyz Seasons 1-4

Alive (1993)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Along Came A Spider (2001)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers (1985)

Coach Carter (2005)

Cocktail (1988)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Dragonslayer (1981)

Easy Money (2010)

Eat Drink Man Woman (1994)

Fences (2016)

Four Brothers (2005)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Good Burger (1997)

Harold and Maude (1971)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

In & Out (1997)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Juice (1992)

Kalifornia (1993)

King Solomon’s Mines (1985)

Last Holiday (2006)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Loch Ness (1996)

Looks That Kill (2020)

Magnolia (1999)

Mermaids (1990)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Office Space (1999)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Scream 4 (2011)

Selma (2014)

Sideways (2004)

Smoke Signals (1998)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Snatch (2000)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Stealth (2005)

Step Up (2006)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The Fortune Cookie (1966)

The Getaway (1994)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Mod Squad (1999)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Presidio (1988)

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon (2011)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walking Tall (2004)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Witness (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

June 8

Amazing Animal Friends

I Am Richard Pryor (2019)

Ink Master Grudge Match Season 1

PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue (2020)

Yellowjackets Episodes 1-2

June 12

Evil Season 3 premiere

The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards

June 13

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

June 14

Detroit (2017)

June 15

Impossible Repairs

Lego City Adventures Season 2

Love & Hip Hop Season 10

Wild Tales From the Farm

June 16

Players premiere — Paramount+ Original

June 17

Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere — Paramount+ Original

Watergate: High Crimes at the White House

June 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Season 1

Tosh.0 Season 12

June 24

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards

June 28

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives

Hip Hop My House Season 1

June 30

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)

Zoolander 2 (2016)

Save Me Seasons 1 & 2

Signal Season 1

Voice Seasons 1 & 2