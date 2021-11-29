Here’s all the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this month:

Dec. 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

The Power of the Dog

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes

Escalona: Season 1

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film

Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Mixtape — Netflix Film

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family

Dec. 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Dec. 6

David and the Elves — Netflix Film

Voir — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film

Aranyak — Netflix Series

Back to the Outback — Netflix Film

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series

The Shack

Still Out of My League — Netflix Film

Two — Netflix Film

The Unforgivable — Netflix Film

Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series

Dec. 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Dec. 13

Eye in the Sky

Dec. 14

The Future Diary — Netflix Series

Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series

The Giver

The Hand of God — Netflix Film

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa — Netflix Series

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film

A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film

Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family

The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series

Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series

Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy

Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film

Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film

Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film

Minnal Murali — Netflix Film

The Silent Sea — Netflix Series

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film

Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single’s Inferno — Netflix Series

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 26

Lulli — Netflix Film

Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family

Dec. 29

Anxious People — Netflix Series

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 30

Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film

Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series

The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Stay Close — Netflix Series

Seal Team — Netflix Film