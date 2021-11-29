ajc logo
Here’s all the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Put on your coziest PJs, pop some popcorn and prepare to spend the evening inside — because December is jam-packed with new Netflix additions.

“The Witcher” season 2, based on the incredibly popular video game series, will premiere on the streaming platform Friday, Dec. 17.

On Christmas Eve “Don’t Look Up,” a dark satire about a pair of nobody-astronomers tasked with informing the world that an approaching comet will spell the end of humanity, premiers. The movie, directed by Adam McKay, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Holiday additions include “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4″ and “Single All The Way.”

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this month:

Dec. 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

The Power of the Dog

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes

Escalona: Season 1

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film

Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Mixtape — Netflix Film

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family

Dec. 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Dec. 6

David and the Elves — Netflix Film

Voir — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film

Aranyak — Netflix Series

Back to the Outback — Netflix Film

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series

The Shack

Still Out of My League — Netflix Film

Two — Netflix Film

The Unforgivable — Netflix Film

Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series

Dec. 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Dec. 13

Eye in the Sky

Dec. 14

The Future Diary — Netflix Series

Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series

The Giver

The Hand of God — Netflix Film

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa — Netflix Series

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film

A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film

Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family

The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series

Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series

Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy

Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film

Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film

Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film

Minnal Murali — Netflix Film

The Silent Sea — Netflix Series

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film

Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single’s Inferno — Netflix Series

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 26

Lulli — Netflix Film

Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family

Dec. 29

Anxious People — Netflix Series

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 30

Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film

Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series

The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Stay Close — Netflix Series

Seal Team — Netflix Film

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

