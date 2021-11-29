Here’s all the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December

Put on your coziest PJs, pop some popcorn and prepare to spend the evening inside — because December is jam-packed with new Netflix additions.
“The Witcher” season 2, based on the incredibly popular video game series, will premiere on the streaming platform Friday, Dec. 17.
On Christmas Eve “Don’t Look Up,” a dark satire about a pair of nobody-astronomers tasked with informing the world that an approaching comet will spell the end of humanity, premiers. The movie, directed by Adam McKay, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
Holiday additions include “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4″ and “Single All The Way.”
Here’s everything coming to Netflix this month:
Dec. 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN
Kayko and Kokosh
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
The Power of the Dog
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes
Escalona: Season 1
Single All The Way
The Whole Truth
Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film
Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Mixtape — Netflix Film
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family
Dec. 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Dec. 6
David and the Elves — Netflix Film
Voir — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 7
Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film
Aranyak — Netflix Series
Back to the Outback — Netflix Film
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series
The Shack
Still Out of My League — Netflix Film
Two — Netflix Film
The Unforgivable — Netflix Film
Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series
Dec. 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Dec. 13
Eye in the Sky
Dec. 14
The Future Diary — Netflix Series
Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series
The Giver
The Hand of God — Netflix Film
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa — Netflix Series
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film
A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film
Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family
The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Dec. 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series
Oldboy
Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series
Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series
Dec. 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy
Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film
Dec. 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Dec. 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series
Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film
Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film
Minnal Murali — Netflix Film
The Silent Sea — Netflix Series
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film
Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Dec. 25
Single’s Inferno — Netflix Series
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy
Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 26
Lulli — Netflix Film
Dec. 28
Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family
Dec. 29
Anxious People — Netflix Series
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 30
Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film
Dec. 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series
The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Stay Close — Netflix Series
Seal Team — Netflix Film
About the Author