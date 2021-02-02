Her body makes its own alcohol; now she needs a liver transplant

Her condition has improved since she cut out sugar and carbs, which her body was turning into alcohol.

“I used to love sugary things like SweeTarts, but now I have a very limited diet — scrambled egg for breakfast and green leafy vegetables with meat for dinner,” she told Metro.

A South Carolina man suffering from ABS was treated with antifungal drugs and resumed his normal life after a year and half.

The man was pulled over for drunken driving and registered more than twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer.

The South Carolina man wasn’t the first case of auto-brewery syndrome. Police dropped DUI charges against a New York woman in 2016 after doctors were able to prove her body, too, is a brewery.

“This is a condition that is treatable with dietary modifications, appropriate antifungal therapy, and possibly probiotics,” the researchers in the 2019 study wrote.