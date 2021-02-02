Frequent pain in back of your head? It could be high cholesterol

“The blockage of blood vessels in the area around the head causes a headache in the back of the head. This occurs when the blood vessels are clogged by the cholesterol plaque. If this is left unchecked, the blood vessels can rupture and cause a stroke,” Medicover wrote.

There are other warning signs to be aware of, according to Medicover.

Pain in hand and feet: “Accumulation of cholesterol can clog the blood vessels of legs and hands. This build-up of cholesterol can occur continuously and make the hands and feet painful.”

Frequent tingling in hands and legs: “Interruptions in the blood flow to certain parts of the body makes a tingling sensation in hands and legs. The high cholesterol levels in the blood make the blood flow thick and affect the normal flow of blood in the nerves and cause tingling.”