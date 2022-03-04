SUCCESS STORY / Kathy Costley Broyles, 65, of Sandy Springs

Kathy’s how-tos:

1. Say yes: “The first step was just saying yes. It took me a little while to say I’ll try it. If someone invites you to do something new, just say yes. Saying yes doesn’t commit you — you’ve gotta try new stuff.”

2. Priorities: “Making that commitment and making it a priority, then getting stronger doing it.”

3. Move at your own pace: “Knowing my own body and paying attention to what I’m doing to stay safe with what I’m doing and increase my weights when I feel ready.”

Exercise routine: Three days a week she meets with the P.E. Group; one day a week she does an online class. “Puddle and I walk every day,” Broyles said. “This is the first time that I have consistently worked with weights, and that has been great. I definitely feel stronger in my arms. In the beginning, I was using 3-pound weights. I am at 5 pounds now, and I’m looking at my 8-pound weights. ”

Biggest challenge: “The biggest challenge was just saying yes. I don’t know that I really had a challenge in doing it — I still look forward to it,” Broyles said. “I guess the weather could have been a challenge. I was driving home from the art studio one day and thinking, oh gosh it’s 40 degrees and it’s damp. I was thinking I don’t know if I want to go. They sent out the notice and they said they were coming, so I said yeah, I’m coming. That is one of the best parts about it: You have people encouraging each other.”

Kathy’s top tips:

1. ”It’s never too late to create new habits.”

2. “It’s never too late to make a change, to start something new.”

3. “Just to get outside. In the fall or spring, when the flocks of birds are flying over and the sun is setting, the sun is shining on the underside of their wings, there’s these flashes of gold, like glitter.”

How has your life changed: “We’ve shared the ups and downs of the pandemic,” Broyles said. “Everybody is so supportive. When I had my art show, they bought my artwork. If it wasn’t for this group I wouldn’t have these six people in my life. I would love it if we could encourage others to do it. You only need a few people. It could also be a walking group. I am so grateful to all the wonderful ladies in the group for getting it going. ... It’s really worth it to reach out to your neighbors or whomever to have fun and exercise — the rewards are tremendous.”

Seeking readers’ stories of lifestyle changes: We’re looking for stories about changing health habits. While The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not endorse any specific programs, we include names and links for the benefit of readers who want further information. If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at: ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.